Man recognizes veterans through display

Veteran and St. Clair Shores resident Jim Jankowy decorates his yard with a display honoring veterans on special occasions.

Photo by Liz Carnegie

By: Alyssa Ochss | St. Clair Shores Sentinel | Published May 26, 2025

ST. CLAIR SHORES — One local man recognizes veterans through a beautiful display every year hoping to educate the public and help veterans feel recognized.

Jim Jankowy, a St. Clair Shores resident, decorates his front lawn in honor of Armed Forces Day and Memorial Day weekend. Parts of his collection include a praying solider, the American flag, wooden rifles and much more. The flag comes from a friend of his who died. He said he puts it on the front wall of his house.

Jankowy is a veteran, and his father was a World War II veteran who served in the armed forces for four and a half years. When Jankowy and his brother were in high school, they registered for the draft.

“So when we got out of high school, we had exactly seven days before we left the country and did our time in the service,” Jankowy said. “He (his father) said, ‘It’s one of the things that you’re definitely going to do and there’s not going to be a problem on it, because if I can spend four and a half years of my life defending this country, you guys can go ahead and spend a little bit of time doing it also.”

Jankowy and his brother were able to pick the job they had in the United States Army.

“I chose armor, and my brother chose infantry recon,” Jankowy said. “It kind of worked out real good. We never did see each other, but we do have fond memories of what we did and came home and so forth and so on.”

Jankowy started the display around 18 years ago on Brookdale Street. The street itself runs from Harper Avenue to Jefferson Avenue with a baseball field and a Baptist Church at the end. Jankowy explained how a gentleman from the church complimented him on the display when he walked his dog. The man was happy that he included God in it.

“And I says, ‘Absolutely, I do,’ and that’s why I’m standing here and a lot of other people, and that’s why that soldier is kneeling,” Jankowy said.

Jankowy said he plans to continue the display based on his health.

“It is a little bit of a project putting it together because I take it from the garage, put it out on the front yard and it’s got to, you know, be secured into the ground so the wind don’t blow it over,” Jankowy said.

Jankowy made the rifles himself while other parts of the display have been purchased from different companies in Michigan.

He hopes it inspires others to think of veterans and remember them for their service. Jankowy wears a veteran hat and has participated in the Memorial Day Parade for as long as he can remember. He’s been in the Shores for 55 years.

“And many times as the flag comes by I am there with my family and I have the opportunity to salute the flag, and many times somebody of importance will get out of the jeep or out of a vehicle and walk up and salute me back and give me recognition,” Jankowy said.

Jankowy thinks any veteran who sees it will see a beautiful display that recognizes all of them.

“Because that’s what the whole thing is all about,” Jankowy said. “It’s not just about me or people I know who are deceased.”

Jankowy said people who are veterans will understand the display and he hopes others will learn from it.

“That ‘Gee whiz, you know, I’m here because they did what they said they were going to do,’ and that’s defend the flag and the country,” Jankowy said.

This article is part of an ongoing series recognizing individuals who volunteer or do a lot for the St. Clair Shores community. Do you know someone who should be featured? Email Alyssa Ochss at aochss@candgnews.com or call her at (586) 498-1103.