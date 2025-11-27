Man in critical condition after Thanksgiving Day shooting

By: Mary Beth Almond | Rochester Post | Published November 27, 2025

File photo

ROCHESTER HILLS — A Detroit man is in critical condition following an early morning shooting on Thanksgiving at a condominium complex in Rochester Hills.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened just after 4 a.m. Nov. 27 in the 1300 block of Rochdale Court, near Livernois Road and Walton Boulevard.

When deputies arrived, they found a 44-year-old man with blood on his clothing outside of a condominium. Authorities said he was treated at the scene and then transported to the hospital.

Two adults, one from Rochester Hills and one from Detroit, were taken into custody at the scene. A .40-caliber semiautomatic handgun was recovered at the scene.

Police said the shooting, which remains under investigation, may have been the result of a domestic dispute.

