Man in critical condition after police shooting in Madison Heights

By: Andy Kozlowski | Madison-Park News | Published July 30, 2025

File photo

Advertisement

MADISON HEIGHTS — When police officers responded to reports of gunfire in a Madison Heights neighborhood, they confronted an individual who was reportedly armed, and an officer ended up shooting the subject multiple times.

The incident occurred around 8:15 p.m. July 25 in the 27000 block of Brettonwoods Street. Police dispatch had received word of multiple, intermittent gunshots being heard in the area.

The source of the gunfire was located behind a home on the street, prompting officers from Madison Heights and Royal Oak to set up a perimeter. Police suspected the subject may have been attempting to break into an occupied home, although this wasn’t confirmed at press time.

According to authorities, the individual was holding a handgun and did not comply with multiple demands to drop the weapon. The subject allegedly pointed the handgun in the direction of the officers, and in response, one of the officers fired their handgun at the subject.

The subject was struck multiple times. Police rendered lifesaving aid, and the subject was then transported to a nearby hospital where they were reportedly in critical condition at press time.

As for the subject’s weapon, it was described as a .45-caliber semiautomatic pistol, recovered at the scene along with spent shell casings.

In a statement, Madison Heights Police Lt. David Koehler said that the officer involved has been placed on administrative leave, per department policy. The officer’s conduct will be the subject of an independent investigation by the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

Meanwhile, the Madison Heights Police Department will conduct a separate criminal investigation into what transpired at the scene.

“There is no threat to the public at this time,” Koehler stated. “No officers or civilians were injured during the incident.”

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation are asked to call Koehler directly at (248) 837-2732.

Call Staff Writer Andy Kozlowski at (586) 498-1046.