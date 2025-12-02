Man dies from injuries after house fire in Southfield

The residence at 25941 10 Mile Road in Southfield is seen Dec. 1 after a fatal fire occurred there the day before.

Photos by Liz Carnegie

By: McKenna Golat | Southfield Sun | Published December 2, 2025

An apartment building at 29145 Wellington Road in Southfield Dec. 1 shows damage from a Nov. 30 fire.

SOUTHFIELD — A 64-year-old man died from injuries he suffered Nov. 30 in a house fire on 10 Mile Road, which was one of two fires that occurred in the city that day.

At approximately 9:28 p.m. on Nov. 30, the Southfield Fire Department was dispatched to a residence at 25941 10 Mile Road, near Beech Road, for a report of a fire. Crews immediately initiated an interior fire attack and a search for occupants. The 64-year-old man was found inside and transported to Corewell Health Farmington Hills Hospital. He later died from his injuries while at the hospital

He was the only occupant in the house.

Fire crews declared the fire under control at approximately 9:48 p.m.

Another fire had been reported at 12:11 a.m. Nov. 30 at an apartment complex located at 29145 Wellington Road. The fire had breached the interior walls and extended into the attic space, according to a press release.

All occupants were evacuated safely, including one adult who was rescued from a second-story balcony, and no injuries were reported.

The apartment fire was deemed under control at approximately 1:41 a.m.

Southfield Fire Chief Joey Thorington said the snowstorm that occurred on Nov. 30 delayed crews’ arrival at the apartment fire.

“Once we got rolling, there were no issues controlling the fire and putting it out,” he said.

The weather had no effect on the conditions of the house fire.

The causes of both fires are currently under investigation. Thorington said the length of the investigations are unknown due to many variables.





