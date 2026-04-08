Man charged with Bloomfield Township bank robbery

By: Mary Genson | Birmingham-Bloomfield Eagle | Published April 8, 2026

Johnson

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BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP — Deshawn Steven Johnson, a 51-year-old man, has been charged with robbing the Mi Bank at 3707 W. Maple Road April 1.

At approximately 2 p.m. April 1, the Bloomfield Township Police Department was dispatched to the bank for a holdup alarm.

According to reports, Johnson allegedly entered the bank and showed a clerk a message on his phone that said, “Robbery, give me all the $100.00’s and $50.00’s, No Disturbances.”

Police said the clerk handed over the cash. Once the clerk complied, Johnson allegedly fled the bank in a black van.

The Troy Special Investigations Unit, Southfield Tactical Crime Suppression Unit and the Bloomfield Township Police Department reportedly collaborated to locate Johnson in Southfield on April 3. Police officers took Johnson, who police said has several prior convictions for bank robbery, into custody without incident and recovered money believed to be from the robbery at the time of his arrest.

On April 5, the Oakland County Prosecuting Attorney's Office authorized a complaint and warrant for the charge of bank robbery. Johnson was arraigned the next day in the 48th District Court before Magistrate Andra Richardson, who set his bond at $1 million.

Johnson’s next court dates are a probable cause hearing April 16 and a preliminary examination April 23.

Johnson currently does not have an attorney; however, he did request that the court appoint him one.