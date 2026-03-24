Man charged in death of dog

By: Gary Winkelman | Sterling Heights Sentry | Published March 24, 2026

Fouad Yaldo

STERLING HEIGHTS — A Sterling Heights man accused in the violent death of a dog faces up to four years in prison.

Fouad Yosif Yaldo, 31, was arraigned March 20 in 41-A District Court in Sterling Heights on an animal killing charge stemming from an alleged incident that Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido called “deeply disturbing” in a news release.

Magistrate Jean Cloud set Yaldo’s bond at $75,000. If he is released, he must wear a tether and have no contact with animals.

The incident reportedly occurred on Nov. 6, 2025, was captured on video and only recently reported to law enforcement. According to the Prosecutor’s Office, Yaldo allegedly picked up his then-girlfriend’s 8-year-old Yorkie named “Teddy,” striking him at least twice with great force and putting the dog on the ground. When Yaldo saw that Teddy was not moving, Yaldo picked the dog up and carried him to his then-girlfriend. The dog died in her arms.

“The allegations of hitting a small dog and killing it are deeply disturbing,” Lucido said in the news release. “Animals deserve to be protected and cherished, never abused or neglected. My office takes allegations such as these seriously and will seek justice for the animal and his owner.”

Yaldo is scheduled for a probable cause conference before District Court Judge Annemarie M. Lepore at 1 p.m. March 26.

The attorney listed for Yaldo in court records, Dalia Rasha Kejbou, could not immediately be reached for comment.

Call Staff Writer Gary Winkelman at (586) 498-1070.