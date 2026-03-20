Man charged in alleged parking lot shooting

By: Gary Winkelman | Sterling Heights Sentry | Published March 20, 2026

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STERLING HEIGHTS — A March 15 altercation in a parking lot on the city’s west side that escalated into gunfire is being called an isolated incident and not a random act of violence, according to the Sterling Heights Police Department.

The alleged incident involved a 17-year-old juvenile and 18-year-old man, police said in a news release, neither of whom are from Sterling Heights. The 17-year-old sustained a nonlethal injury when he was hit in his foot by a bullet, according to a news release from the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office. Shots were allegedly fired from a Ford F-150 driven by Joseph Maroof, 18, of West Bloomfield. It is further alleged that, pursuant to a search warrant, authorities recovered counterfeit money from a safe and a lock box belonging to Maroof.

The alleged incident took place in the Edge Fitness parking lot at Dequindre and 18 Mile roads.

Maroof was arraigned March 18 before Magistrate Jean M. Cloud in the 41-A District Court in Sterling Heights. He is facing two felony weapons charges of 15 years and five years, respectively, as well as a five-year felony charge for counterfeiting.

Cloud set Maroof’s bond at $200,000 cash or surety only, with no 10% posting for bail available. He was ordered to have no contact with the victim. A probable cause conference for Maroof is scheduled to be held before Judge Annemarie Lepore on March 26.

The prosecutor’s office last week was still weighing charges for the juvenile involved in the alleged incident and was granted a special adjournment by Macomb County Juvenile Court Referee Kristin Stone “to allow for a thorough review of the facts and circumstances to decide if the interests of justice and protection of the public require the juvenile to be tried as an adult.”

Stone denied the juvenile bond and ordered him to remain in the Juvenile Justice Center pending a March 23 preliminary hearing.

“It is deeply concerning to see young people involved in situations that can have lasting, harmful consequences on their lives,” Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said in a news release. “Violence, whether through fights or firearms, does nothing to resolve conflicts between individuals. The allegations in this case are extremely serious, and it is my hope that other young people recognize the potential consequences.”

Police said investigators would continue to review evidence and follow up on all leads as the investigation progresses. Police are also reassuring residents that “there is no ongoing threat to the community, and that the area remains safe.”

Anyone with additional information related to the incident is encouraged to contact Detective Mark Campau at (586) 446-2842.