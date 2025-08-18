Man charged for allegedly breaking into ex-girlfriend’s apartment

By: Mary Beth Almond | Shelby-Utica News | Published August 18, 2025

Gjervon Williams

SHELBY TOWNSHIP — A Detroit man is facing charges after reportedly breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment in Shelby Township.

Shelby Township police received a report of a residential break-in near West Utica and Ryan roads at 4:30 a.m. July 28.

The caller reportedly told police that she had received videos on her phone of her ex-boyfriend — later identified as 31-year-old Gjervon Williams — inside her apartment while she was out.

When officers arrived on the scene, Williams had already fled, prompting a warrant to be issued for breaking and entering, police said.

According to reports, Williams’ vehicle was spotted on Flock license plate reader cameras in Shelby Township Aug. 8, and he was arrested by police soon after.

The arrest, according to Shelby Township Police Chief Robert Shelide, shows why investigative tools like Flock are valuable.

“By combining technology with proactive police work, our great officers were able to quickly locate Williams, get him into custody and prevent any further criminal activity,” Shelide said in a prepared statement.

During a search of the vehicle, police found a loaded firearm that they said had been stolen in Detroit. Officers also recovered several credit cards that were not in his name in his possession, according to a press release.

Williams was arraigned Aug. 8 in 41A District Court in Shelby Township on charges of home invasion, receiving and concealing a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and possession of ammunition by a prohibited person — all felonies.

“Shelby Township is now safer with another stolen gun off the streets and this criminal behind bars,” Shelide said in a prepared statement.

Williams’ attorney, Timothy Juengel, could not be reached for comment at press time. Williams’ probable cause conference was scheduled for the afternoon of Aug. 18, after press time, and his preliminary examination was scheduled for Aug. 25.