Man arrested for driving drunk for seventh time also found with cocaine

By: Mary Beth Almond | Shelby-Utica News | Published September 15, 2025

Wayne Bowers

SHELBY TOWNSHIP — A Shelby Township man was arrested in Shelby Township for his seventh drunken driving offense.

Wayne Bowers, 62, was arraigned Sept. 8 in 41A District Court on charges of operating while intoxicated-third offense, possession of a controlled substance, driving while license suspended-second offense and operating an unregistered vehicle. His bond was set at $500,000.

“We’ve had a long-standing history with this gentleman,” Shelby Township Police Sgt. Kevin Bailey said.

Bowers was arrested following a traffic stop on an unregistered license plate near 23 Mile Road and Van Dyke Avenue at 10:29 p.m. Sept. 6.

During the stop, officers smelled alcohol on Bowers’ breath and, after conducting field sobriety tests, he was placed under arrest for operating while intoxicated.

During a search of the car, police said they found a vial containing suspected narcotics in the center console. Police said the substance was later tested and found to be cocaine.

Further investigation determined the registration tab on the license plate had been reported stolen.

Bowers was transported and lodged at the Shelby Township Police Department.

Shelby Township Chief of Police Robert J. Shelide said the township’s officers once again “showed their commitment to protect this great community by stopping a driver who had no business being on the road.”

“This individual was arrested for his 7th drunk driving offense, possession of cocaine, and driving on a suspended license. Taking dangerous drivers like this off the street helps keep our families safe and our roadways secure,” Shelide said in a prepared statement.

A preliminary examination is scheduled for Sept. 29. Bowers did not have an attorney on file at press time.