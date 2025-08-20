Make the most of limited space in a dorm room

By: Andy Kozlowski | C&G Newspapers | Published August 20, 2025

METRO DETROIT — College dorms are starting to fill up with students for the fall semester. For many, it will be their first time living away from home, and the limited space of their dorm room can be a puzzle. What’s the best way to furnish it so it’s both comfortable and functional?

Shelving Inc. specializes in storage solutions, doing more with less space. The company was founded in Detroit in 1960 and today takes several forms, including two e-commerce sites and a retail outlet in Madison Heights.

According to Sandy Ison, a representative for Shelving Inc., verticality is key.

“It’s about how you can use the extra space around you,” Ison said. “And if you’re looking for extra space, look up.”

She said one popular space-saving solution is a special cart that keeps mini-fridges off the floor while holding other snacks and kitchen essentials.

“To create kitchen space to prep meals and late-night snacks, we also have kitchen carts and islands, which can be moved out of the way when needed,” Ison said.

Wall shelves, bookcases and filing cabinets can provide ample floor-to-ceiling storage in a small footprint. Over-the-door shelving and hanging closet organizers provide even more options.

“Our heavy-duty wire shelving is offered in a wide variety of hard-to-find sizes, like 8 inches deep for tight spots, and 96 inches high to maximize vertical space,” Ison said. “Our wire shelving is modular, meaning you can purchase preconfigured units or build your own unit by selecting the shelf size and post height you want.

“Our wire shelving is also adjustable, so you can always adjust or add shelves,” she said. “The ability to tailor your storage is ideal for students, growing with them as they move dorms or switch schools.”

One may also consider using adjustable bed risers to elevate the bed higher off the ground. This creates space to slide storage bins under the bed — a great way to tuck away seasonal clothes, extra bedding and other items that are seldom used. Shelving Inc. offers a pull-out pantry organizer that serves a similar purpose, and over-the-bed storage units, as well.

“For shoe lovers, you can go vertical with our variety of shoe racks,” Ison said.

Multifunctional furniture, such as storage ottomans, offer both storage and seating. There are also miniature lockers that can be used as side tables, and wire shelving that can be paired with enclosures for storing TVs, consoles and other items.

There are also many storage solutions for smaller items such as toiletries and office supplies — items that can quickly clutter a desk, table or countertop over time.

“For a student’s workspace, we have file carts, printer stands, carts that tuck under desks, and desk organizers that maximize space,” Ison said. “Corner wire shelving can take advantage of unused corner space.”

Shower caddies can keep toiletries organized and safely separated — a must in communal bathrooms shared by roommates or suitemates.

Just about every nook and cranny can be made into additional storage space, and without leaving a mark on a room that is borrowed space.

“Our wire shelving is a great way to add storage without needing to put holes in the wall,” Ison said. “Instead of hanging coat hooks or garment racks on the wall, we have wire closet shelving. For kitchen space, add any of our hook accessories to wire shelving to store pans and utensils.”

Ison said that Shelving Inc. often hears from parents trying to strike the right balance with their child’s dorm room, creating an environment that is relaxing and suitable to study.

“We hear parents express concerns about ensuring their children feel comfortable and prepared for their life in their home away from home,” Ison said. “There are often a lot of items to bring and store in this small space, and it can feel overwhelming. And that’s where we come in — we’re committed to helping our customers go the extra mile with each project.”

Kelly Garnett, assistant director for housing enrollment at Oakland University, said that for many students, the dormitory is their first time sharing a room, which can be a bit of an adjustment, especially if they’re used to abundant storage at home.

“Early communication with your roommate is key,” Garnett said in an email. “Be sure to take the time to discuss expectations for cleaning schedules, visitor preferences, and personal organizational styles to avoid misunderstandings later. … Respect, compromise, and good organization go a long way in creating a positive and comfortable shared living environment.”

The Shelving Inc. websites are theshelvingstore.com, geared toward residential customers, and shelving.com, serving businesses. The brick-and-mortar site is The Shelving Store, located at 29275 Stephenson Highway in Madison Heights. It can be reached by calling (877) 831-8885.

