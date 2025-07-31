Madison Heights to have new mayor this November

By: Andy Kozlowski | Madison-Park News | Published July 31, 2025

Madison Heights City Councilmember Quinn Wright, photographed with his family, is one of two candidates on the ballot Nov. 4 for mayor of Madison Heights. Photo provided by Quinn Wright

Corey Haines, the former police chief and deputy city manager of Madison Heights, shares a moment with his family. He is currently the police chief of Eastpointe and is running for mayor of Madison Heights. Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

MADISON HEIGHTS — With the recent announcement by Madison Heights Mayor Roslyn Grafstein that she will not be seeking another term on the City Council this fall, there are now challengers vying to take her place.

In one corner is Quinn Wright, a current member of the City Council who serves on the Human Relations and Equity Commission. Wright has the endorsement of the Michigan Fraternal Order of Police.

In the other corner is Corey Haines, who previously served as both the police chief of Madison Heights and as its deputy city manager, and who currently serves as police chief for the city of Eastpointe. Haines is endorsed by both Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard and Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham.

The position of mayor in Madison Heights is sometimes described as “first among equals” on the City Council, in some cases serving as the tiebreaking vote of the seven-member group. The mayor is also responsible for certain board appointments but leaves administrative duties to a hired city manager and staff.

Wright first joined the Madison Heights City Council in 2021. He is a financial planner in private practice.

“The reason I’m running for mayor is because I think it’s time to have the council work more cohesively, and the job of mayor is to be a representative for the city and most importantly, the residents. In my time as a council member, I’ve done just that,” Wright said. “Now I’m asking for our residents’ support in taking the lead, taking the city to even greater heights.”

Haines said that when he retired from Madison Heights after 32 years with the city, he went and earned a law degree with plans to work as a lawyer in private practice. But he then was called upon by the city of Eastpointe, asked to become their interim police chief. He quickly became their permanent chief and has served in the role for two years now.

But he also yearns to continue serving his hometown.

“I love and adore the city of Madison Heights. I came here in 1992 — I made this not only my home but my family’s home. My kids attend the Lamphere school district. So, this is our home, and I’ve continued to raise my family here,” Haines said. “I have a lot of passion for the city, and I want to see the city do well; I think we’re doing many things well, but I think there are some things we can do even better.”

Wright said one of his top priorities is “workforce housing” — more home opportunities for the middle class.

“I want to create opportunities to attract new residents to the city,” Wright said. “As you already know, our houses are already at capacity, but if we think outside the box, I think we can take advantage of ideas like multifamily dwellings or improving on opportunities for residents to expand their own homes. I want to have ideas in place that work for first-time homebuyers.

“Another push is mental health, investing in critical resources to make sure everyone has the support they need to lead a happy and fulfilled life. For example, we should expand programs like our co-responder program,” Wright said, referring to an arrangement where police call upon social workers to help individuals experiencing a mental crisis.

Wright said he’s also humbled to have the support of the police union.

“My campaign is based on three core things: caring, collaboration and community. Caring, to me, is a city that listens and acts,” Wright said. “It also means that our dedicated first responders get the resources they need, from state-of-the-art equipment to comprehensive training, so they can continue keeping us safe and secure.”

Haines said that areas of Madison Heights are still suffering from blight. He would make it a priority to address those issues.

“It could be a matter of changing code enforcement, or maybe there are grant programs where we can work together with homeowners who may not have enough income, so that they can effectuate the needed repairs,” Haines said. “Also, if we have landlord-tenant situations where the landlord is not keeping up their property, we need to work on that, as well. We need to make sure they’re registered and keeping up with inspections, maintaining their properties.”

He said that supporting small businesses and continuing improvements in the parks system are other priorities for him. Haines is also passionate about senior citizens and the city’s youth, noting he coaches track and cross-country at John Page Middle School.

Not surprisingly, the police chief is also a proponent of public safety.

“I spent 32 years keeping the city safe and making sure the Police Department ran as effectively and efficiently as possible,” Haines said. “I think I bring to the table the experience of not only being the police chief but the last three years I was there, I was also deputy city manager, working behind the scenes on budgets, knowing what departments needed equipment-wise and personnel-wise. I bring a unique perspective since I’ve been so involved in municipal government, and now I also have two years’ experience in a neighboring city that does operate differently, so I have that insight, as well. I think that would only make us stronger.”

Both candidates said the mayor needs to work together with the council. Wright said the role of mayor is like a team captain.

“You’re equal with the rest of the team but you carry that extra burden of listening to other members and being that deciding vote if needed. You’re the glue that keeps them together and moving forward,” Wright said. “I think my experience on council has taught me what members need to be empowered, and to also understand the role the mayor plays in keeping us together, following the agenda set forth and executing on the master plan we’ve laid out.

“Local government is not about big philosophical stances,” he added. “It’s about helping your neighbors, building community and keeping everyone safe, making sure our residents are seeing real value for their tax dollar.”

Haines said that if he’s elected mayor, he will do his best to bring the council together as a team that listens to all residents, and that is honest with them.

“I want us to be open and transparent with what we’re doing as a city,” Haines said.

The voters will decide which candidate becomes mayor Nov. 4.