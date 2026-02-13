Madison Heights Fire Department announces commendations

By: Andy Kozlowski | Madison-Park News | Published February 13, 2026

Madison Heights Deputy Fire Chief Ray Gilson reads the commendations for citizens Laura Schultz, Harley James and Steven Crane, who were recognized with a Civilian Citation for their role rescuing an occupant from a structure fire shortly before Christmas. Screenshot taken from Madison Heights City Council meeting broadcast

MADISON HEIGHTS — Heroic deeds by firefighters, paramedics and civilians alike were recognized through 2025 commendations by the Madison Heights Fire Department.

Ray Gilson, the deputy fire chief, presented the awards at the City Council meeting Feb. 9.

First, several members of the public were recognized with the Civilian Citation Award: Laura Schultz, Harley James and Steven Crane.

The incident involved a fire on West Gardenia Avenue the afternoon of Dec. 19, 2025. Before firefighters arrived, James — herself a first responder who was off duty that day — was in a car with James when they saw heavy smoke emerging from the structure.

Crane ran inside the home and retrieved the resident, safely moving them outside. Schultz, a bystander at the scene, began assisting the occupant, and James assessed the occupant’s condition — information that helped paramedics administer care when they arrived.

“Their quick thinking, courage and compassion directly contributed to a positive outcome that may have saved a life,” Gilson said. “On behalf of the Madison Heights Fire Department, we thank them for their selfless actions and for representing the very best of our community. At a time when there’s so much news of unrest and division, it’s great to see members of our community come together to be strong for each other.”

The next commendation was the Unit Citation Award. Here, Madison Heights Fire Lt. Damon Brown and firefighters Kevin Kelly, Kristopher Ullman and Jeffrey Babcock were recognized for an incident that occurred Dec. 6, 2025.

Gilson described a “high-risk rescue” where an overturned SUV was resting precariously on another vehicle with two occupants trapped inside. When the firefighters arrived, they found a group of police officers and bystanders physically supporting the vehicle, trying to prevent any further movement.

“Recognizing the immediate life safety hazard, (fire) personnel quickly conducted a rapid assessment and initiated primary vehicle stabilization, decisively reducing the risk of catastrophic movement and creating a safer environment for rescue operations,” Gilson said.

While the Madison Heights firefighters stabilized the vehicles, fire units from Royal Oak showed up. Together, the unified rescue effort was able to safely extricate both patients without any further injury to them and without an injury to first responders or bystanders.

“The professionalism, technical skill and composure these firefighters displayed during a rare and highly hazardous incident exemplified the highest standards of emergency care,” said the deputy fire chief.

Gilson next presented the Distinguished Service Award to Ullman — his second award of the evening — and fellow firefighter Lucas Smith.

On Nov. 9, 2025, Engine 72 and Rescue 72 responded to a medical alarm at an apartment complex on Dequindre Road. Ullman and Smith advanced to the scene and encountered a volatile situation involving an adult man and his mother on the seventh floor. At one point, the man suddenly rushed toward the window with the clear intent of jumping.

“Recognizing the immediate and life-threatening risk, firefighters Smith and Ullman acted without hesitation, physically intervening to restrain the individual and prevent him from harming himself,” Gilson said. “Upon the arrival of Engine 72, the individual was safely removed from the window and secured until police took custody of him.”

Smith sustained a non-life-threatening knee injury during the intervention.

“Their decisive actions, teamwork, and willingness to place themselves in harm’s way directly prevented a tragic outcome, exemplifying the highest standards of public service and professionalism,” Gilson said.

The final award was Ullman’s third that night: 2025 Firefighter of the Year.

“Firefighter of the Year is not a participation award. It honors those whose daily actions, character and commitment consistently rise above the ordinary,” Gilson said. “Kris stands out not for one dramatic moment, but for the way he shows up every day with professionalism, consistency and heart. As a paramedic, he is calm, disciplined and compassionate, treating every resident with respect and care. His pride in serving the community he lives in is evident on every call.”

The deputy fire chief noted how this includes Ullman’s actions both at the station and in the field, creating a reliable presence that others depend on.

“He steps into difficult roles, leads by example, and mentors newer firefighters with humility and accountability. He anticipates what is needed and supports his coworkers, often sacrificing his own time so others can be with their families, and quietly looks out for his crew’s well-being,” Gilson said. “Dependable, honorable and dedicated, Kris Ullman truly represents the best of the Madison Heights Fire Department.”

Prior to the meeting, Ullman expressed gratitude for the award.

“I love what I do,” Ullman said. “I wouldn’t go and change it for anything.”

Babcock, one of the recipients of the Unit Citation Award, said, “It’s an honor.”

Call Staff Writer Andy Kozlowski at (586) 498-1046.