Macomb Township sues Consumers Energy

The Macomb Township Board of Trustees meets for business on Jan. 7.

Photo by Erin Sanchez

By: Dean Vaglia | Macomb Chronicle | Published January 12, 2026

MACOMB TOWNSHIP — On Jan. 7, the Macomb Township Board of Trustees voted unanimously to sue Consumers Energy over access to a road easement.

“There is a proposed connection, two connections to existing sub streets that would go out to Hayes Road that Consumers has now denied us and the developer,” Township Supervisor Frank Viviano said. “The township views that denial as a public safety risk.”

Trustees voted on the motion after about 40 minutes of discussion with township attorney Jeffrey Candela. Township Clerk Kristi Pozzi was remotely participating due to medical difficulties.

While not much more information was provided by trustees after the regular part of the meeting and the vote, the township released a statement on the matter the following day. The statement says that the properties being condemned have a 24-inch high-pressure gas main beneath them. The intent of the township and the developer are to gain easement rights to build two roads that would connect to Hayes Road. The township argues that without the northern of the two easements, a connection would have to be made adjacent to Beck Elementary School, “creating hazardous conditions for children and their families during drop off and pick up times.”

The township says an internal policy at Consumers Energy is the reason easements were not granted.

As of Jan. 9, Consumers Energy would not comment on the situation as it had not been officially served with a lawsuit.

Ballistic glass

As part of renovations to the clerk’s office service counter, trustees approved the purchase of ballistic glass from Mt. Clemens Glass & Mirror Inc. for no more than $26,075.

“This is being encouraged at all of the clerks’ conferences, to add the additional security measures for the clerk’s office when they’re administering the elections,” Pozzi said.

The township initially sought glass from suppliers within its existing procurement cooperatives but went outside that and found Mt. Clemens Glass after the quotes they received elsewhere came in around $30,000 with outliers between $23,000 and $35,000. The approved cost includes quotes from Mt. Clemens Glass for optional additions of speak-through holes and steel deal trays, though the glass itself costs $22,940.

Broughton Road design contract

Trustees approved an agreement with professional services firm OHM Advisors to do the design work for sidewalks along Broughton Road at a cost of $270,000.

The funds for the project come from a $2.6 million Transportation Alternatives Program grant from the Michigan Department of Transportation and the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments. The initial quoted cost for the design work was $288,000 but was lowered because the prior work on the Broughton Road project was applicable to the sidewalks.