Macomb Township awards contract for fire station improvements

Macomb Township Fire Station No. 2 is in line for improvements after a unanimous vote from the Board of Trustees on April 23.

Photo by Nick Powers

By: Nick Powers | Macomb Chronicle | Published April 28, 2025

Advertisement

MACOMB TOWNSHIP — Three fire stations in Macomb Township are set to get over $2 million in improvements.

The Macomb Township Board of Trustees unanimously approved a bid at its April 23 for Quadrate Construction in the amount of $2,064,550. Eight bids were entertained by the township. Construction is expected to start this spring, taking an estimated 154 days to complete.

A letter from Macomb Township Fire Chief Bob Phillips details the improvements that are to be made to fire stations No. 2, No. 3 and No. 4. Station No. 2 will receive the bulk of the improvements with a 720-square-foot addition and 8,160 square feet of renovations. Stations No. 3 and No. 4 will get insulation improvements in their existing walls.

Trustee Ronald Papa questioned if operations would need to be moved during the renovations. Phillips said that operations will continue out of Station No. 2 but, due the scale of construction, some operations will need to shift to temporary facilities.

“The living area, the sleeping quarters, the kitchen, bathroom and everything is included in part of the renovation,” Phillips said. “So, according to the contractor, their schedule is right at the start to demolish that portion.”

Quadrate has worked with the township before on basement projects. It is currently working on the remodeling of the South East Regional Emergency Services Authority building in Roseville and Roseville’s south fire station.

While it did not put in the lowest bid out of the eight, it scored the highest when reviewed by a team consisting of Phillips, Township Supervisor Frank Viviano, Department of Public Services Director Kevin Johnson, Deputy Fire Chief Adam Munro and Mark McPartlin from the township’s engineering firm Anderson, Eckstein & Westrick. The lowest bid was from Vesta Homes Inc. at $1,632,784. One of the eight bids was incomplete. The project is included in the township’s current capital improvements budget.

“We have $2.5 million budgeted for the total project, which includes all the soft costs, architectural and the design,” Phillips said. ”So we should still come in under budget.”

Geotechnical services approved for Lucido Park

Trustees unanimously approved $42,566 in geotechnical services by Professional Service Industries, Inc. for Lucido River Park at the meeting.

Land Development Director James Van Tiflin said that the township is currently in the process of obtaining a grant to help with the installation of a boardwalk and pathway at the park.

“We would have to move on to design in order to facilitate that as quickly as possible, assuming that the township was to receive this grant,” Van Tiflin said.

Following questioning by Viviano, Van Tiflin said the project was necessary for work to be done at the park, even if the grant funding fell through. Later, Van Tiflin said the work shouldn’t go stale over time.

“What they’re really looking for is what’s the ground like where the supports for the boardwalk would go, what kind of ground is it in so they can design the supports for the foundation properly,” Van Tiflin said.

Van Tiflin said the geotechnical work would need to be done in July or August due to wet weather conditions. If they hesitate, he said it could cause the project to be delayed by a year.

“Based on the site accessibility, drilling can commence within approximately three to four weeks after receipt of authorization to proceed, weather permitting,” a letter from PSI about the work states. “The final report will be provided within six weeks of written authorization.”

Recreation Center receives cardio equipment

Cardio equipment totaling $149,630 was purchased by the township for its recreation center.

Trustees approved the 31 pieces of exercise equipment with a unanimous vote. Parks and Recreation Director Salvatore DiCaro, Jr. states in a letter that the equipment includes treadmills, ellipticals, steppers and bikes. The township had a savings of $24,567 with buybacks from previous contracts.

There were four bids for the equipment that the township received. The purchases come from three different vendors: Direct Fitness Solutions provided 13 items, Design 2 Wellness provided six items, and 12 items came from All Pro Fitness.