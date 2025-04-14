Macomb Elks honors teen who helped rescue woman from lake

Macomb Elks No. 2292 Lodge Secretary Denise Allport, left, and Mike Bartolotta, current first vice president of the Michigan Elks Association, right, present John Agnello with the Elks Distinguished Citizen Award for 2024-2025. The Grosse Pointe North High School sophomore is credited with saving a woman’s life when her car plunged in Lake St. Clair last summer.

Photo by Erin Sanchez

By: Maria Allard | C&G Newspapers | Published April 14, 2025

WARREN/GROSSE POINTE — Last summer, Grosse Pointe North High School student John Agnello performed an act of selflessness that saved another person’s life.

On July 23, he was fishing at Lake Front Park, located on Jefferson Avenue near Nine Mile Road in St. Clair Shores, when he saw a car go into Lake St. Clair. In just seconds, he and a neighbor raced into the water and rescued a woman from the car.

“I heard the splash, and we swam over there,” Agnello said. “It happened really fast. The windows were open, luckily, and we helped her out.”

Agnello said the driver told him there was a child in the backseat. But when he checked the backseat, there wasn’t anyone there. Soon, police were on the scene.

“I think she was dazed from the crash,” said Agnello, a sophomore. “The car was fully underwater at this time.”

Agnello’s quick thinking and act of bravery caught the attention of the Macomb Elks No. 2292, who each year selects a citizen of the year. On March 30, the members held a ceremony at their lodge to recognize the teenager with the Elks Distinguished Citizen Award for 2024-2025.

Denise Allport, the lodge secretary, and Mike Bartolotta, the current first vice president of the Michigan Elks Association at the state level, presented Agnello with the award. Bartolotta also is a member of Macomb Elks No. 2292. Several lodge members were present for the event, which also included a luncheon.

“In the past we chose members of the lodge,” Allport said. “This year we wanted to recognize someone in the community. I thought he went above and beyond. He was fishing with his mom, and boom, out on the lake he went to help her while mom called 911.”

“Your bravery and selflessness are nothing short of heroic,” Bartolotta said. “Without hesitation, you risked your own safety to save a stranger in a dangerous and terrifying situation. That kind of courage is rare, especially in someone so young. Your quick thinking, calm under pressure and willingness to act speaks volumes about your character.”

“I really appreciate the award,” said Agnello, who attended the ceremony with his dad, brother and sister. “It’s pretty cool.”

Macomb Elks No. 2292 consists of 313 members who volunteer their time for charitable causes year-round, including those for children and military veterans. The group has two meetings per month.

Macomb Elks No. 2292 is part of Metro District No. 4200, which is part of the Michigan State Elks Association. All are under the umbrella of the national Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks.

“Our mission is rooted in charity, justice, brotherly love and fidelity,” Bartolotta said. “We may best be known for our charitable giving, but what truly sets the Elks apart is the heart behind the work. People from all walks of life come together to make a difference.”

The past year’s annual events for the lodge included an Easter egg hunt, a Halloween party, Trunk or Treat and the pumpkin patch at the Bovenschen School. Veteran activities included the annual Thumb Area Steelheaders’ Veterans Fishing Outing in June, regular donations to the John D. Dingell VA Medical Center, food and toy drives for the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter No. 154 and more.

“Americanism” is another component. Bartolotta said the club members also want to become more involved in drug awareness prevention programs for kids.

The club, located at 25950 Schoenherr Road, is always looking for new members. If interested, call the lodge at (586) 771-8550 or send an email to macomb2292@mielks.org.