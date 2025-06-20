Macomb County men arrested in narcotics raid

By: Dean Vaglia | Mount Clemens-Clinton-Harrison Journal | Published June 20, 2025

Property seized by the Sheriff’s Enforcement Team of the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office from raids on June 16 included narcotics, weapons and money. Vehicles were also seized. Photo provided by the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office

Allante Williamson

Shannon Young

MOUNT CLEMENS — On June 18, Shannon Young of Eastpointe and Allante Williamson of Clinton Township were arraigned in the 41B District Court following a raid at three properties.

The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office Sheriff’s Enforcement Team executed search warrants on June 16 at Area 51 Hookah & Tobacco in Mount Clemens, Area 51 Hookah & Tobacco in Clinton Township and a residence in the 18000 block of Holland Avenue in Eastpointe. Both suspects were arrested without incident.

Deputies seized approximately 600 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, approximately 10 pounds of marijuana, two rifles with magazines, three pistols with magazines, $22,756 in cash, a Chevrolet Silverado truck and a Jeep Wagoneer SUV.

Young is accused of two counts of delivery/manufacture of a controlled substance. Williamson faces the same controlled substance charges, in addition to an accusation of tampering with evidence. Young faces up to 11 years in prison. Williamson’s charges carry a maximum penalty of 15 years.

Both men pleaded not guilty at their arraignments and indicated they would retain legal counsel, which is expected to be present at their June 14 probable cause hearings. No defense attorneys were listed in court records at press time.

Young and Williamson were released on $75,000 personal bonds.

Magistrate Ryan Zemke oversaw the arraignments while Judge Sebastian Lucido is scheduled to preside over the probable cause hearings on July 14.