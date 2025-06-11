Looking Back: Roseville Creamery Co. dairy bar in St. Clair Shores

Photo provided by the St. Clair Shores Historical Commission

St. Clair Shores Sentinel | Published June 11, 2025

ST. CLAIR SHORES — The Roseville Creamery Co. had eight dairy bar locations in the area. The one pictured here, in a photo from the 1940s, was at 22535 Nine Mile Road (at Glen Court) in St. Clair Shores. There was a second location in the Shores, at 22425 Harper Avenue (south of 9 Mile Road).

Dairy bars were said to have begun in India in 1930. Started by an Englishman, the trend spread to the UK and was supported by temperance societies. The concept came to the U.S. in the 1930s as well. The shops, many established by local dairies, sold ice cream, milkshakes and soft drinks. Some had limited food menus, selling items like sandwiches and hamburgers. The inexpensive shops were popular, providing a place for young people to spend time and socialize with friends, as well as with families.

By 1955, the only Roseville Creamery dairy bar that was still in operation was the store on 12 Mile Road in Roseville, which had served as the base of operations for the creamery.

To view this and other historic photographs, visit sbrb-montage.auto-graphics.com.

— Submitted by Heidi Christein, archivist, St. Clair Shores Public Library