Photo provided by the St. Clair Shores Historical Commission

St. Clair Shores Sentinel | Published June 18, 2025

ST. CLAIR SHORES — The Harper Refreshment Restaurant, located at 30918 Harper Ave., across from the Shores Shopping Center, is seen in this photo from 1962.

The restaurant advertised itself as the “Home of the 10 cent hot dog” in the local 1962 phone book.

Today, the location is home to Service Floor Covering, which was established in 1971.

— Submitted by Heidi Christein, archivist, St. Clair Shores Public Library