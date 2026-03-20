LOOKING BACK: Ford’s plant on Van Dyke

Sterling Heights Sentry | Published March 20, 2026

STERLING HEIGHTS — Ford Motor Co.’s Van Dyke Plant is shown here under construction at the northwest corner of Van Dyke Avenue and 18 Mile Road.

Visible are two wings of the facility, two storage tanks and several vehicles parked on site.

Designed by Albert Kahn Associated Architects and Engineers, Inc., the plant was completed in 1968.

This photo was originally taken for the Utica Sentinel.

— Submitted by Anneliese White, Library public relations and programs coordinator, Sterling Heights Public Library