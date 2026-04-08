Looking Back: Ascension Catholic Church sports teams

By: Maria Allard | Warren Weekly | Published April 8, 2026

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WARREN — The former Ascension Catholic Church, once located at 21050 Ascension Ave. in Warren, assembled a 50-year anniversary booklet in 1976 that highlighted many aspects of the parish, including its popular sports teams.

From 1960-68, the Ascension grade school football team, the Rockets, won or shared the championship six times, winning 41 games and only losing five of them. Game attendance rivaled that of local high schools. The team Dad’s Club sponsored the team and made sure players had the equipment they needed.

The church ushers also showed their athletic abilities on the baseball diamond. The men’s six-team league played games from 1957-60. The women’s team, the Ascension Swingers, played one year from 1974-75.

Ascension is now a closed parish of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Detroit.

— Photos and information from “Half Century of Serving Ascension 1926-76” booklet to celebrate the 50-year anniversary of the Ascension parish.