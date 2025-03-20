Local wife and mother faces human trafficking charges

By: Gena Johnson | C&G Newspapers | Published March 20, 2025

OAKLAND COUNTY — At a press conference held in Pontiac March 12, Oakland County Prosecutor Karen D. McDonald announced collaborative efforts between her office and local law enforcement agencies to make the public aware of human trafficking through “illicit” massage parlors.

McDonald was joined at the press conference by Farmington Hills Police Department Chief John Piggott.

“I want to start by letting trafficking victims know, we want you to come forward,” McDonald said. “You are not to blame (for) what’s been happening to you and my office and the Farmington Hills Police Department — our entire Human Trafficking Task Force — want to help you and want to keep you safe.”

The press conference followed a four-month investigation by the Farmington Hills Police Department Directed Patrol Unit, in collaboration with the Westland Police Department Special Investigations Unit and the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit. The investigation resulted in the March 5 arrest of Zixuan Wan, 44, of Livonia, by the Farmington Hills Police Department.

Wan was arrested due to her alleged connection with human trafficking through a Farmington Hills massage parlor located in the area of 13 Mile and Orchard Lake roads, according to Piggott.

The investigation began last November, days after members of the Farmington Hills Police Department Directed Patrol Unit attended an Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office training course on detecting and combating human trafficking. As a result of the training, the unit became aware of an unlicensed massage business that was allegedly offering illicit services and operating within the city, according to a press release from the city of Farmington Hills.

Simultaneously, investigations were conducted in Westland, Commerce Township and other municipalities where Wan has massage parlor businesses.

The investigation revealed that four Chinese women were found living in what was described as appalling conditions in the massage parlors, according to McDonald. The women did not speak English, but were given interpreters, according to Piggott.

The alleged victims had no medical care. They were promised work but made little or no money, according to McDonald.

“Trafficking victims don’t have the ability to consent. It is not a victimless crime,” McDonald said.

She added that the customers will also be prosecuted.

The women working in the massage parlors were taken to Common Ground and CARE House of Oakland County for victim services.

Search warrants were executed by both the Farmington Hills Police Department and the Westland Police Department, according to the release.

Firearms and approximately $140,000 in cash were seized. According to Piggott, it is a large-scale ongoing investigation and more charges are expected soon.

“The successful outcome of this investigation is the result of the strong partnerships that the Farmington Hills Police Department maintains with agencies throughout Oakland County and beyond,” Piggott said. “These skills directly led to law enforcement intervention rescuing these vulnerable women from further exploitation.”

Wan was arraigned in 47th District Court in Farmington Hills March 7 and charged with two counts of human trafficking and and one count of keeping a house of prostitution.

A not guilty plea was entered on her behalf. Bond was set by Magistrate Michael Sawicky at $100,000.

The conditions of the bond include that Wan must wear a GPS tether and surrender her passport. Wan is currently out on bond, according to her attorney, Bradley J. Friedman.

“My client has no criminal history. She is a wife, she’s a mother. I haven’t seen the evidence against her, but at this point, we deny all charges,” Friedman said. “I feel at the end of this my client will be fully vindicated.”

According to Friedman, Wan has been a “good citizen.”

“These charges are a major surprise to the family,” Friedman said.

Wan’s next court appearance is a pre-exam conference scheduled for 9 a.m. March 21 before 47th District Court Judge Marla Parker.

