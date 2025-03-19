Local theater puts on an emotional production of ‘Steel Magnolias’

Birmingham Village Players’ ensemble cast of “Steel Magnolias.”

By: Mary Genson | Birmingham-Bloomfield Eagle | Published March 19, 2025

BIRMINGHAM — Watch friends interact at Truvy’s Beauty Spot, where camaraderie, challenges and comfort are shared in a small Louisiana town. Birmingham Village Players’ production of “Steel Magnolias” was set to open March 14 and run until March 30.

“Steel Magnolias,” later adapted into a movie in 1989, is about a close-knit group of southern women. Themes of family love and loss are prominent throughout the show, which is both emotional and humorous.

A major part of the plot is Shelby’s battle with diabetes. Bridget Hillyer of Grosse Pointe Park, who plays Shelby in the Birmingham Village Players’ production, shared that this role hits close to home due to someone close to her who died from complications of childhood Type 1 diabetes.

In a way, this connection makes the role easier for her to play because she understands why certain things are happening. However, it also makes it harder to play because it makes her sad to remember the struggle that someone close to her went through.

Hillyer said that one of her favorite parts of being a part of the production is the camaraderie. She said there is a sense of equality across the cast members, as everyone seems to be invested in the spirit of friendship, both in the show and in real life.

“We’re able to really build friendships and feel that we all have an equal stake in the success of the show,” Hillyer said.

Ferndale’s Leah Louis-Ferdinand plays Annelle, the brand-new beauty shop assistant.

“I feel Annelle is somebody that everybody can identify with because of how diverse she is, in terms of what she goes through,” Louis-Ferdinand said.

As the show progresses, the audience learns the struggles experienced by this character who initially seemed “quiet and awkward,” Louis-Ferdinand said.

Through the women at the salon, Annelle changes and develops as she is embraced by them in each stage of her life.

“I thought that was really beautiful, to see a character who changes so much, but who changes because of the love, affection and community of those around her,” Louis-Ferdinand said.

Louis-Ferdinand said there have been multiple times during preparation for the show where she has not felt like she was acting during a scene because the emotions come out so freely.

According to Louis-Ferdinand, acting in a show with prominent themes of both comedy and tragedy comes with it a sort of “whiplash,” as characters shift from crying to laughing.

“It’s so funny, and the humor really holds up over time,” Louis-Ferdinand said.

“Steel Magnolias” was set to open March 14 and run until March 30, with Thursday, Friday and Saturday shows scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. and Sunday matinees beginning at 2 p.m. To purchase tickets, call the box office at (248) 644-207 or visit birminghamvillageplayers.com.