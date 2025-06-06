Local fire chief receives state’s top honor

West Bloomfield Fire Chief Greg Flynn, center, was named the 2025 Fire Chief of the Year by the Michigan Association of Fire Chiefs at the Midwest Fire Rescue Expo. He is flanked by MAFC Board of Directors Vice President Chris Stoecklein, left, and President Johnny Menifee. The two men are fire chiefs at the Canton Township and Southfield fire departments, respectively. Menifee recently retired.

Photo provided by Greg Flynn

By: Gena Johnson | West Bloomfield Beacon | Published June 6, 2025

WEST BLOOMFIELD — Greg Flynn, the fire chief of West Bloomfield Township, has been named Fire Chief of the Year by the Michigan Association of Fire Chiefs.

The award was announced May 20 during the group’s annual conference, the Midwest Fire Rescue Expo, held at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi. The nominees were evaluated by a committee of MAFC board members.

Flynn currently serves on the MAFC Board of Directors.

“It does mean a lot to get this recognition from my colleagues in the (MAFC). … And I’m proud to serve as a longstanding member,” he said, noting he does not know who nominated him.

“My gratitude to West Bloomfield Township and the firefighters here in West Bloomfield that have always been supportive of me,” he added. “I receive this honor on behalf of all of them … and the hard work that they do every day.”

The award acknowledges leaders who have made notable contributions in areas of leadership, professional development, integrity and public service.

Among Flynn’s proudest accomplishments is being part of the small group that established the Yellow Rose Campaign.

“The Yellow Rose Campaign is an initiative to improve the overall emotional health and wellness of our firefighters across Michigan,” he said. “A big part of the initiative is to reduce death by suicide in the fire service.”

The campaign started at an MAFC conference in July 2018 after the suicide of a colleague, West Bloomfield Fire Lt. Jeff Hiltner.

“That loss is something we wanted to prevent from ever happening again here … and my colleagues within the association also had experienced losing a firefighter to death by suicide,” Flynn said.

The conversation grew from there and the campaign took form.

“We continue to move that message forward and grow … changing the trajectory of those that may be considering death by suicide,” Flynn said.

The chief will be in Milwaukee in late July to give a presentation on the emotional health and wellness of firefighters with the Yellow Rose Campaign. He has also made presentations in New Mexico.

“(I’m) very proud that (the message) is spreading across the country and making an impact and reducing the number of firefighters that die by suicide,” Flynn said.

Flynn started his career in the fire service with the West Bloomfield Fire Department 27 years ago as a firefighter/paramedic. He rose through the ranks to EMS division captain, assistant chief and fire chief.

Flynn holds a bachelor’s degree in public safety studies and is also a graduate of the National Fire Academy Executive Fire Officer Program.

“Chief Flynn exemplifies the highest standards of service and commitment to the West Bloomfield community,” Jonathan Warshay, the supervisor of West Bloomfield Township, said in a written statement. “His innovative approaches to fire safety, combined with his unwavering dedication, have made a significant impact on West Bloomfield. We are incredibly proud of his accomplishments and celebrate this well-deserved honor.”

A statement from the township said the chief has been an integral part of its fire department, spearheading initiatives that enhance community safety and emergency response.

“Chief Flynn’s leadership and vision have set a remarkable example for fire chiefs across the state,” said Johnny Menifee, president of MAFC. “His proactive strategies and tireless efforts in improving fire services have helped save countless lives. It is an honor to recognize him as our 2025 Fire Chief of the Year.”