Local coach inducted into Hall of Fame

By: Sarah Wright | Troy Times | Published September 17, 2025

Fralick

TROY — Gary Fralick, a basketball coach at Troy High, is one of 14 high school coaches to be inducted into the Michigan High School Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

The MHSCA, founded on the campus of Central Michigan University in 1954, has nearly 12,000 members representing 18 sport-related associations. The Hall of Fame spans the hallway of the old Rose Arena entrance at CMU.

Fralick said in an email that he’s thrilled to be selected for induction.

“This honor is only possible because of the encouragement and support of my family, friends, co-coaches, administrators, and student/athletes that I have had the pleasure of coaching over the years,” Fralick said. “I feel so fortunate to coach at Troy for the past 37 years!”

Fralick began his coaching career at Kensington Academy in Bloomfield as the middle school men’s basketball coach (1974-78), the middle school baseball coach (1974-87) and the middle school soccer coach (1975-76).

He has also worked in coaching positions at schools like Bishop Foley Catholic High in Madison Heights, Thurston High in Redford, and Kimball High in Royal Oak before moving on to Troy High in 1988.

At Troy High, he served as the assistant varsity basketball coach (1988-94), the assistant varsity women’s basketball coach (1989-1993), the freshman women’s basketball coach (1989), the freshman men’s basketball coach (1991-93), and the JV women’s basketball coach (1992-93).

A year later, in 1994, he became the head coach of the men’s varsity basketball team — the position he continues to hold today.

“Since 1988, Coach Fralick’s dedication and guidance have shaped generations of Troy High basketball players,” said Karen Baird, the athletic director at Troy High, in an email.

“His many wins and championships are a testament not just to his coaching success, but to the disciplined, hardworking and resilient young men he has developed. For decades, he has represented Troy High and the community with the highest level of character, pride and class.”

With Fralick as their coach, the women’s varsity basketball teams at Troy High have earned two Southeastern Michigan Conference titles and two MHSAA district titles.

Fralick also led the men’s varsity basketball teams to five Southeastern Michigan Conference titles, five Oakland Activities Association Conference titles, four Southeastern Michigan MHSAA district titles, nine Oakland Activities Association district titles, and two MHSAA regional titles.

His teams have also earned 16 Basketball Coaches Association Academic Awards. So far, Fralick’s overall win/loss record is 608/442.

“Coach Fralick’s commitment to the student-athletes at Troy High has been unmatched,” said Remo Roncone, principal of Troy High, in an email. “Since arriving in 1988, he has led numerous teams to conference and district championships. But more importantly, he has helped shape the lives of countless young people. Coach Fralick is an outstanding coach and truly deserving of his place in the MHSCA Hall of Fame.”

Fralick has received other accolades, as well. He was named “Coach of the Year” by the Detroit Free Press in 1982, by the Observer/Eccentric in 1998 and 2004, by the Royal Oak Tribune in 2002 and 2009, by the Northwest Suburban League in 1983, and by Oakland Activities in 2011-13 and again in 2017 and 2024.

In 2022, he was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Oakland County Athletic Directors Association. He has also occupied a spot on Troy High’s own Wall of Fame at since 2002. As for his latest honor, by way of the MHSCA, he and the other coaches were inducted during a ceremony Sept. 14 in Mount Pleasant.

For more information, visit mhsca.org.