Local cities resist state control of land use

By: Gena Johnson | Farmington Press | Published May 31, 2026

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FARMINGTON/FARMINGTON HILLS — Officials in Farmington and Farmington Hills are opposed to proposed bills that would possibly take control of their cities’ zoning ordinances.

According to Farmington Hills City Councilman John Aldred, the bills are preemptive and would allow the state to control the city’s zoning ordinances and land use.

“Preemption weakens local voices and ignores communities’ housing needs,” read a statement issued by the Michigan Municipal League, a nonprofit advocacy group that supports municipalities’ government interests at the state and national level.

The bills are part of the Housing Readiness Package, which aims to bring more affordable housing to each community, according to state Rep. Kristian Grant, D-Grand Rapids, who is part of the Michigan House Committee on Government Operations, and one of the sponsors of the bill. She testified about the bill before the House on May 14. Only those sponsoring the bill spoke then, and no vote was taken by legislators.

The package contains House Bills 5529-5532 and 5581-5585, which includes legislation that would limit the lot size of a residential lot, reduce setbacks, and allow for duplexes to be a part of residential neighborhoods. The Farmington Hills City Council reaffirmed its opposition in a May 11 statement, sending a resolution to state senators and legislators urging them to also oppose the proposals, while encouraging residents to do the same.

Aldred expressed his concerns.

“What this would do is make a massive change in what local municipalities are able to control in terms of zoning,” he said.

Residents often complain most about high-density planned unit developments, he noted.

“House Bill 5529 basically says you can’t prescribe a lot size greater than 1,500 square feet for a single-family home,” the councilman said. “For example, the current largest single-family lot size in Farmington Hills has a minimum lot size of about 30,000 square feet, and the smallest single-family lot size in Farmington Hills is 8,000 square feet.”

The proposed change would mean single-family lot sizes would be five times smaller than the smallest lots currently in the city.

“House Bill 5584 says that on any single-family lot, you can have a duplex,” Aldred said. “So, what if I just said you can double it in terms of density?”

In addition, House Bill 5583 reduces setbacks to no more than 25 feet.

Aldred said he was “vehemently opposed to these changes in the law.”

Officials from the MML also appeared in Lansing May 14 but were not permitted an audience with lawmakers.

“(These laws) would strip local governments’ ability to engage in community-led decision-making to address their unique local housing needs,” read a statement issued by the MML.

According to Farmington Mayor Joe LaRussa, Farmington is already working to solve the state’s housing shortage.

“We know how to be flexible when a project requires it, and we know how to maintain the fabric of our community through our zoning, design and building regulations,” he said recently at the State of the Cities address. “I believe that partnership is a better strategy than preemption.”