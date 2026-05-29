Sketch shows person of interest in park homicide

By: Gena Johnson | Farmington Press | Published May 29, 2026

Sketch provided by the Farmington Police Department

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FARMINGTON HILLS — A sketch of a person of interest in a homicide investigation was released May 20 by the Farmington Hills Police Department.

The case concerns the murder of a man who was found dead in Woodland Hills Park on May 3. The victim was identified as Richard Alan Harris, 65, of Farmington Hills.

Woodland Hills Park is located at 26655 Farmington Road in Farmington Hills. It is known for its picturesque trails.

Detectives have confirmed the death as a homicide. The investigation is ongoing.

The person of interest is a man 20-30 years old, described as slim, average height and with an olive complexion. The suspect is also said to have black hair and what police described as a “scruffy” beard.

Some witnesses place the man at the park prior to the victim’s arrival. Other witnesses place him in proximity to Harris.

All leads are being pursued. Anyone who recognizes the man in the sketch is asked to all the Farmington Police Department at (248) 871-2610. Callers will remain anonymous.