Local Black mayors reflect on and celebrate Juneteenth

By: Mike Koury | Woodward Talk | Published June 24, 2025

LEFT: Raylon Leaks-May. RIGHT: Bret Scott.

FERNDALE/PLEASANT RIDGE — This year marked the fourth year since Juneteenth was recognized as a national holiday in the United States.

Citizens around the country celebrated June 19 in recognition of the end of slavery in the U.S.

The day is especially meaningful for the mayors of Ferndale and Pleasant Ridge, two cities led by African Americans.

“Juneteenth is a great day of reflection for everyone,” said Bret Scott, who is Pleasant Ridge’s first Black mayor. “It was an important moment in American history that a lot of people didn’t have knowledge of until the holiday had been made a national holiday, and then people could understand the significance of it and its importance in American history.”

While Pleasant Ridge doesn’t hold its own Juneteenth ceremony, it encourages residents to attend ones put on by neighboring cities.

“While the official end of slavery occurred in 1865, decades of work were needed to improve the lives of people of color in the United States,” he said. “In this moment where America is reevaluating its handling of diversity, this gives everyone an opportunity to see a specific example where things were handled poorly, and how far we have come and how far we have yet to go.”

Ferndale celebrated Juneteenth with help from students from Ferndale Public Schools.

Third graders spoke at an event at City Hall about what Juneteenth means to them, and a trumpet player played music as the students helped Ferndale’s first Black mayor, Raylon Leaks-May, raise the Juneteenth flag.

“I always enjoy having the students participate with me in raising the flag,” she said. “I want them to put their hands on it, and I want them to get a feel and commemorate the event knowing that they were part of it and that it’s a time to celebrate. But it’s also a time to reflect and remember that the struggle still continues and to continue to be kind to one another, because when one of us is under attack, we’re all under attack.”

Leaks-May said Juneteenth is a day of celebration, as well as a day of reflection. She believes that Black people, Indigenous people and people of color all have a responsibility to share what the day means.

“There are a lot of contributions that have been made by people of color, and I think that this is a great day to reflect on that, to reflect on how it’s a … day of continuation … and say the fight continues,” she said.

“It’s important to me and important to you to know that we still have to be strong,” she continued. “In this political climate that we have right now, it’s important more than ever to stick together, no matter what your race is, no matter what your background is. If we don’t stick together, then we’re all under attack and we all risk losing those freedoms that so many people fought for. So it’s important to just keep fighting the good fight. It encourages me to keep going and I hope it encourages others to keep going.”