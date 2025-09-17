Library, OU Center for Public Humanities offer free programming this fall

By: Mary Beth Almond | Rochester Post | Published September 17, 2025

FAR LEFT: Performer Kamryn Marck will share the legacy of women activists in Michigan Oct. 21.NEAR LEFT: Journalist Tracie McMillan will discuss her work in the 2024 book, “The White Bonus: Five Families and the Cash Value of Racism in America,” Sept. 23. Photos provided by the Rochester Hills Public Library

ROCHESTER HILLS — The Rochester Hills Public Library and Oakland University’s Center for Public Humanities are partnering this fall to bring humanities programming to the community.

The upcoming events include a lecture and performance piece, with more collaboration planned for the future.

Betsy Raczkowski, the library’s head of communications and engagement, said patrons have shared through surveys and comment cards that they want more lecture-format, and arts, history, and culture programming,

“We felt the best way to expand our offerings would be to partner with a community organization already doing great work, and the Center for Public Humanities felt like a natural partnership, given their engaging and diverse program offerings,” Raczkowski said in an email.

The first program, “Is there a white bonus? Investigating class, race and Oakland County’s American Dream,” will be held at noon Sept. 23 in Room 242 at the Kresge Library on the campus of Oakland University. Journalist Tracie McMillan, of Holly, will discuss her work in the 2024 book, “The White Bonus: Five Families and the Cash Value of Racism in America.”

Director Daniel Clark said the OU Center for Public Humanities is “very excited” about partnering with the library. The OU Center for Public Humanities’ goal is to “cultivate social connections and civic engagement through humanities programming.”

The second presentation, “Movers, Shakers, and Music Makers: A Tribute to Six Michigan Women Who Changed History,” will be held at 7 p.m. Oct. 21 in the Rochester Hills Public Library’s multipurpose room. The one-woman program, written and performed by Kamryn Marck, will discuss the legacy of women activists in Michigan.

The programs, which are presented with support from the Judd Family Endowed Fund, will also be livestreamed for those unable to attend in person.

Library Director Juliane Morian said offering high-quality programs and helping people find ways to connect to their community, entertainment, and education is a cornerstone of the library’s strategic plan.

“This partnership allows RHPL and the Center for Public Humanities to expand our offerings and provide moments of connection and engagement, two items that are close to our hearts at RHPL,” she said in a statement.

To learn more about upcoming lectures, or to sign up to be notified of future events, visit www.oakland.edu/cas/humanities.