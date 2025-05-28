Library hosts evening of international music

By: Mary Genson | Birmingham-Bloomfield Eagle | Published May 28, 2025

Sean Blackman, a Clawson-based musician, will perform “Discover International String Music” at 6 p.m. May 29 at the Franklin Public Library. Photo provided by the Franklin Public Library

FRANKLIN — The Franklin Public Library, 32455 Franklin Road, will host an event titled “Discover International String Music” at 6 p.m. May 29.

Guests will have the opportunity to enjoy music from different countries — music they might not have heard before — and to learn about string instruments.

A few years ago, the library started holding concerts that were designed to provide experiences both entertaining and informative.

Rather than the traditional community concert format, Library Assistant Florence Rouquet said, “I wanted to do something slightly different and more educational.”

For the program, called “Discover International String Music,” Sean Blackman will be the featured musician. Blackman is a musician from Clawson.

A passion for international music

The music played at the library event will be sourced from all over the world — something that Blackman is passionate about and has decades of experience in.

He described this passion for international music to be a part of his genetic makeup.

“It’s, like, in my DNA or something,” he said.

Blackman said he was exposed to a diverse range of music from a very young age due to being “raised by a very culturally diverse mother.”

He said he was always “insatiable for anything I hadn’t heard yet, and at age 55 it’s still going. I’m still seeking new music and new styles. Like, I’m just hungry.

At the event, Blackman said, he will be playing music from at least five countries, specifically citing Ethiopia, Armenia and Spain.

“Discover International String Music” is open to the public.

“Hopefully, the weather will allow it, but when we have the concerts in the reading garden, it’s really the best,” Rouquet said.

If necessary, the event will be held inside the library.

For more information, visit franklin.lib.mi.us.