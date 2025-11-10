Library exhibits Shelby Township Fine Art Society fall art show

By: Mary Beth Almond | Shelby-Utica News | Published November 10, 2025

“Portal,” by Tony Warren, won first place in the Shelby Township Fine Art Society’s fall art show. The show is on display at the Shelby Township Library through Nov. 24. Photo provided by the Shelby Township Fine Art Society

Sue Michels found inspiration for “Ghost Forest” in Hastings, Michigan. The painting was the second-place winner in the Shelby Township Fine Art Society’s fall art show. Photo provided by the Shelby Township Fine Art Society

“Soaring High in Zion,” by Sara Katsavrias, won third place in the Shelby Township Fine Art Society’s fall art show. Photo provided by the Shelby Township Fine Art Society

SHELBY TOWNSHIP — The Shelby Township Fine Art Society’s fall art show is on display at the Shelby Township Public Library through Nov. 24.

“We have 80 pieces on display from 40 artists or so,” said Sara Katsavrias, the society’s president.

Garth Glazier, who judged the show, presented awards for first, second and third place, as well as three honorable mentions.

Artist Tony Warren won first place for his watercolor, “Portal,” of Warren’s “great friend, student and neighbor John.”

“This portrait is John looking through the portal of his life at the time,” Warren said.

Sue Michels’ acrylic painting “Ghost Forest” was awarded second place.

Michels’ drew inspiration for the piece during a plein air retreat at Pierce Cedar Creek in Hastings, Michigan. The painting, she said, is from one of the lakes in the area.

“It caught my attention because of all the dead trees in the marsh area,” she said. “A swamp with dead trees is called a ‘ghost forest,’ and the dead trees remaining are called ‘snags.’”

Third place went to Katsavrias for her painting “Soaring High in Zion.”

Katsavrias said she loved traveling to Zion National Park in Utah last year because it offered so many opportunities for paintings.

“I’m absolutely delighted the judge thought it was worthy of a third-place award,” she said.

The three honorable mentions went to Cathy McCarthy for “Swim Lessons,” Rebecca Smith for “That All May Be Better” and Pat Sosnowski for “Crack of Dawn.”

McCarthy said her oil painting on canvas of a waterfowl and her offspring was inspired by a photographer friend who often gives her “painting challenges.”

Smith’s “That All May Be Better” was inspired by a Civil War reenactment that friends of hers participated in during a parade.

“I was taken away by the flag and how it enveloped the soldier as he marched toward battle,” Smith explained.

Sosnowski’s piece was inspired by the sunrise on her way to church.

The works, many of which are available for purchase, can be seen during normal hours through Nov. 24 at the Shelby Township Library, 52610 Van Dyke Ave. in Shelby Township.

“Our show comes just in time for the holidays with unique gift giving,” Katsavrias added. “Most of the pieces are on sale and at very affordable prices. Please stop by the library and view our show and check out the talent that our great club has.”

Founded in 2001, the Shelby Township Fine Art Society aims to “promote, educate and encourage” fine art through monthly meetings, workshops, exhibits and demonstrations. The society meets at 6:30 p.m. the second Wednesday of every month at the Shelby Township Activities Center, 14975 21 Mile Road in Shelby Township. Each meeting includes an artist demonstration. The club is open to new members of all ages.

For more information about the Shelby Township Fine Art Society, email society President Sara Katsavrias at smkatsa@yahoo.com.