Let the preparations begin!

By: Alyssa Ochss | St. Clair Shores Sentinel | Published February 22, 2026

ST. CLAIR SHORES — Preparations have started for the St. Clair Shores Memorial Day Parade with plans to celebrate the city’s 75th anniversary and country’s 250th birthday.

Pamela Mason, the chairperson of the St. Clair Shores Memorial Day Parade Committee, said the committee already spoke about the fundraiser dinner which is set to take place on April 30. They’ve already set the menu which includes pasta with red sauce and white sauce, meatballs and more.

“That’s a pretty big fundraiser dinner,” Mason said.

Mason said they’ve had people and entries who would like to participate again.

“And we have new participants,” Mason said.

She said it’s a big year with both city and national birthdays happening at the same time.

“It’s just a big year to celebrate and be patriotic and show our love for our veterans,” Mason said.

City Councilman Dave Rubello said the parade is set to take place at 1 p.m. on May 24. It will run north along Harper Avenue from Ridgeway Street. He said parade preparations are in full motion and that the parade committee has “hit the gas pedal.”

One goal for him is to focus on the history of the city as well as include a lot of military entries in the parade.

“We’re excited. We’re looking forward to it,” Rubello said. “As always, we have full city backing and we’re just starting up our meetings, looking for great ideas from the residents, looking for floats, looking for volunteers.”

He said the parade will again be one of the greatest in the country.

Among the returning guests are the Daughters of the American Revolution. Mason said it’s still incredibly early, but they already have around 15 to 20 applications for the parade.

“Which is quite a bit at this point,” Mason said. “I definitely foresee more VFWs being involved this year. We’re reaching out far and wide throughout Macomb County.”

The grand marshal this year is Brig. Gen. Leah Voelker. She is the commander of the 127th Wing and the Selfridge Air National Guard Base. Mason said she is the first female commander of the base.

This year they have a new entry: 50 people walking the parade will be carrying each state flag as well as a few others to relieve walkers during the duration of the parade. Volunteers have already come forward to carry a specific flag, but the parade committee is still looking for more.

“That’s going to be amazing,” Mason said.

On the day of the parade last year, moments before it was set to start, a 75-year-old man in a golf cart struck an adult man and child while they walked on the sidewalk. The child sustained injuries and was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Mason said the parade committee is going to make it extremely clear you have to have a valid driver’s license and be of age to drive a golf cart.

“We’re going to be a little bit more specific who is driving golf carts even though that incident had nothing to do with us or the parade,” Mason said. “But when something like that happens, it kind of makes you think, ‘Jeez, what if?’”

She said the safety of everyone is her No. 1 concern. This year, they are asking volunteers who throw candy to hand it to children instead.

“We’re going to be more cautious,” Mason said.

Maria Galla is the volunteer coordinator and can be contacted at (586) 293-0100.