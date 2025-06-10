Learn all the buzz about bees at the Southfield Public Library

By: Taylor Christensen | Southfield Sun | Published June 10, 2025

Royal Bee Honey, owned by Anne Marie Nadolski, sells local, natural and raw organic honey. Nadolski has colonies located at Mary Thompson Farm, 25630 Evergreen Road in Southfield. Photo provided by Anne Marie Nadolski

Advertisement

SOUTHFIELD — Bees are an important part of the environment and provide many benefits to the ecosystem and humankind.

To help spread awareness and teach the community about beekeeping and bee preservation, the Southfield Public Library, 26300 Evergreen Road, will be putting on a presentation called “All the Buzz about the Bees.”

From 6:30 to 8 p.m. June 23, members of the community are invited to attend the event, which will be led by Southfield Public Library “gardening guru” Barb Klimkowski, beekeeper and honey business owner Anne Marie Nadolski, and Michigan State University Bee Urban Growers project students Karma Thomas and Jen Roedel.

The program is a collaboration between the library’s gardening guru and the Southfield Parks and Garden Club.

“I like to go out and get people involved when the opportunity presents itself, because once I do, people see how cool it is and see how important bees are,” Nadolski said.

The program is going to shed light on the ways the community can preserve bees, including how to create a sanctuary in your own backyard.

“We are going to talk about the wild bees, and some of the things you can do to plant for the bees,” Klimkowski said. “So in that regard, everybody can be a beekeeper. You can either have hives or you can provide the right environment.”

Nadolski, a Royal Oak resident, is herself a beekeeper and owner of Royal Bee Honey where she sells natural raw honey harvested from her bees. She said she has colonies in many different cities, as well as the Mary Thompson Farm at 25630 Evergreen Road, Southfield.

“What I am going to be talking about is on a high level: What can we do in our own backyards to help the pollinators?” she said. “I’m going to talk about what we can do in a small, grassroots-effort way to make a difference in our own backyard and our community. So that is my focal point.”

Nadolski will also be bringing fresh honey straight from the comb for attendees to try. She said it is a life-changing experience compared to the store-bought honey that people usually consume.

“If you went to a buffet in Europe, it’s a very bougie way to enjoy honey. And this is this nice, light, spring floral kind of wildflower honey that we’re going to be enjoying that particular evening,” she said.

Klimkowski met the two Michigan State students, Thomas and Roedel, at a symposium.

“I am always looking for different programs to bring to the library,” she said. “Having a variety of people who are interested in beekeeping brings a global perspective on bees.”

Klimkowski said that the presentation will also include fun facts about bees, and the ins and outs of keeping bees, and she will be sharing opportunities for folks to actually get some hands-on experience with bees.

“I’ll be giving away literature about beekeeping, and some on how to become a beekeeper, if you’re so inclined,” she said. “For those I don’t want to say daring people, but for those who might want to take a look under the hood and see what it’s like inside of a beehive, you know, I’ve got the correct and appropriate gear so that they can do so safely, without apprehension.”

The event is free of charge. More information can be found at southfieldlibrary.org.