Lawrence Technological University’s ‘Icons Re-Imagined’ Gala set for May 16

By: McKenna Golat | Southfield Sun | Published March 29, 2026

The 2025 Lawrence Technological University Scholarship Gala raised more than $600,000 for student scholarships. The university has set its 2026 gala for May 16. Photo provided by Lawrence Technological University

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DETROIT/SOUTHFIELD — Lawrence Technological University will host its third Scholarship Gala on May 16 at the Department at Hudson’s, located at 1000 Nick Gilbert Way in Detroit.

The gala advances Lawrence Tech’s mission of expanding access to STEM and design education across Michigan. The LTU Scholarship Gala raises money for students in need each year. The 2025 gala was attended by 650 people and raised more than $600,000 that went directly to supporting student scholarships.

The financial support also extends to dual-enrollment students, or high school students enrolled in classes at Lawrence Tech.

The 2026 gala theme, “Icons Re-Imagined,” celebrates Lawrence Tech’s 94-year history while also reflecting the momentum of Detroit’s next chapter. Attendees will enjoy an elegant dinner, live entertainment and a silent as well as live auction. The event will feature as keynote speaker Lawrence Tech alumnus and CEO of Futek Advanced Sensor Technology Javad Mokbery.

Tickets and sponsorship information are available at ltu.edu/thegala.