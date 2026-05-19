Suspect arrested in gas station theft

A Marathon gas station located at 3427 12 Mile Road was the site of a break-in, where a man stole boxes of cigarettes and cash from the business.

Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

By: Mike Koury | Woodward Talk | Published May 19, 2026

BERKLEY — The Berkley Public Safety Department has made an arrest in a break-in at a local gas station.

Police arrested a 60-year-old Roseville man on May 8 whom they suspect to have broken into a Marathon gas station days prior.

According to the department, the crime occurred at 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 6, at the gas station, located at 3427 12 Mile Road between Greenfield Road and Coolidge Highway.

Berkley Public Safety Department Detective Lt. Andrew Hadfield said the man stole a “whole bunch” of packs of cigarettes and shoved them into his coat, along with cash from the business. Police estimated the suspect took over $100 in cash and cigarettes. He then fled the scene on foot in the area of Royal Avenue and 12 Mile.

“The detectives began sending out information from surveillance video from the establishment, and he was quickly identified by another agency who was familiar with the subject that matched the description of it,” Hadfield said. “He was then confirmed through other investigative sources to match similar methods of prior cases and basically identified by another law enforcement agency. So, two different agencies identified them as a potential suspect.”

The Berkley Public Safety Department also put out a notice on social media asking the public for help identifying the man, which did return videos that aided the investigation.

“We did receive numerous submissions from the community, some that were confirmation videos that did match, and a couple that were not, but enough to obtain more information on who was involved,” Hadfield added. “It did corroborate what we were seeing already in the information we had obtained and got a little bit more video from the area.”

The suspect was on parole at the time and was picked up on a separate violation on May 7. During that time, police continued their investigation that led to a charge of breaking and entering with intent at a commercial business on May 8.

The man is being held in the Macomb County Jail, and his arraignment is scheduled for May 22 in the 44th District Court.