Last call for artists to participate in skateboard design contest

By: Mary Beth Almond | Rochester Post | Published March 24, 2026

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ROCHESTER — Artists of all ages can transform a blank skateboard deck into a work of art for downtown Rochester’s 16th annual skateboard art competition and exhibition.

The annual art competition is open to elementary, middle and high school students, as well as college students and adults of all skill levels. Winning pieces will be picked in each category by a panel of judges, and prizes will be awarded.

Participants can use any medium to design two- or three-dimensional pieces — which will be displayed in more than 50 downtown Rochester restaurants and businesses May 14-15.

Rochester Downtown Development Authority Events Coordinator Jenna O’Dell said there is no required theme, so artists can use their imagination to design a piece of their choosing

“We’ve seen 3D pieces, artists turning their board into instruments, robotic pieces, and even a lot of aquatic and space themes,” she said.

Last year nearly 400 artists participated, and this year, organizers hope to see even more entries.

At press time, South Street Skateshop owner Linda Gallaher said over 400 people had already registered and received their decks.

“We have a lot of people coming in and registering,” she said. “We always say to them, certainly, how much fun it is and what a wonderful opportunity it is to share their artwork. A lot of artists don’t get the opportunity to display their work, allowing other people to enjoy it. That’s what we love about it.”

Registration, which costs $25, plus tax, will continue through April 10, while supplies last. Registration forms are available at downtownrochestermi.com, and completed forms should be submitted to South Street Skateshop, 410 S. Main St. in downtown Rochester.

Completed decks can be dropped off at the Rochester Downtown Development Authority offices, 308 1/2 Main St., April 13-24.

A panel of judges will select winning pieces in different categories before the Deck Art Thursday Night Kickoff, hosted by the Rochester Downtown Development Authority 5-9 p.m. May 14. The skateboard art exhibition will continue 5-9 p.m. May 15.

For more information, visit downtown rochestermi.com or call (248) 656-0060.