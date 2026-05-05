Goldfish Swim School sued after doctor secretly recorded parents, children while changing

By: K. Michelle Moran | Rochester Post | Published May 5, 2026

Oumair Aejaz

ROCHESTER/ROCHESTER HILLS — A woman from Rochester Hills has filed a class action lawsuit against Goldfish Swim School claiming the company failed to protect customers from being secretly video recorded while changing.

Morgan Dean, whose attorneys filed the lawsuit April 29 in Oakland County Circuit Court, alleges she and her son were unknowingly video recorded by former doctor Oumair Aejaz while undressing in a changing room at the swim school’s Rochester location in July 2023.

Aejaz, 41, of Rochester Hills, was sentenced in December 2025 to 35 to 60 years in prison after pleading no contest to 31 counts of sexual misconduct — including two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, four counts of child sexually abusive commercial activity, 13 counts of using a computer to commit a crime, and nine counts of capturing/distributing an image of an unclothed person. He was also required to register as a lifetime sex offender.

Authorities were first alerted to potential criminal activity by Aejaz — a citizen of India, a physician, a married man and a father of two young children — after his wife disclosed to authorities that he had been secretly recording her and their two minor children, as well as female relatives in their home.

Detectives discovered thousands of nude photos and videos of children and adults in the home that were reportedly taken with hidden cameras while the victims — children as young as 2 years of age, all the way up to grown adults — were changing at Goldfish Swim School, in hospitals, in changing areas, and in various other locations over at least the past six years.

Authorities say Aejaz recorded sexual encounters he had with numerous women, with hospital patients who were either asleep or unconscious, and recorded relatives and strangers in the bathroom or while changing clothes.

Detectives confiscated six computers, four cellphones and 15 external storage devices from Aejaz’s home. One device contained more than 13,000 videos Aejaz recorded during the past six years.

While the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office was conducting the investigation into Aejaz, investigators notified Dean that she had been recorded.

Dean is alleging negligence, premises liability, breach of contract, and invasion of privacy in the lawsuit, which names BHB Investment Holdings, Goldfish Swim and Goldfish-Swim Rochester.

The lawsuit alleges Aejaz entered the swim school’s community changing area over 50 times across several months and used hidden cameras to record women and children, streaming the videos via Wi-Fi to a device Aejaz used to control camera angles. The lawsuit states the doctor would “walk freely” into the facility without his wife and children and “with no reason to be on the premises.”

Dean says Goldfish failed in its “basic duties and obligations” to protect her, her child, and its employees and customers from harm, and to keep the premises safe.

“A man walked into a children’s swim school dozens of times with a hidden camera, and no one ever stopped him,” Dean said in a statement. “I’m bringing this case so that real changes are made to protect the families and children who walk through those doors every day. I want other families to know that they are not alone.”

Dean encourages any families who attended Goldfish Swim in Rochester with their children to reach out to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office to find out if they were recorded.

A co-counsel for the plaintiffs said the swim school created the environment that allowed the hidden camera.

“We are disappointed, but not surprised, that more people have been harmed by Goldfish’s negligence. Aejaz is not the first person to commit this kind of crime, and he won’t be the last, which is exactly why Goldfish must be held accountable so that no one else is given the opportunity to do this,” Megan Bonanni, of Pitt McGehee Palmer Bonanni & Rivers said in a statement.

A representative from Goldfish swim school could not be reached for comment at press time.

Capt. Paul Workman of the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office’s Rochester Hills substation, said investigators have already reached out to the victims they could identify on the footage.

“We always encourage people to call us if they believe they may have been a victim,” he said.

Anyone who believes they were a victim of Aejaz can contact detectives at OCSO SIU@oakgov.com or call the Sheriff’s Office at (248) 537-3530.