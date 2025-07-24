Landscaping project approved for I-75 and Big Beaver

The coming months will see extensive landscaping work done to the upper embankments of I-75 and Big Beaver Road.

Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

Troy Times | Published July 24, 2025

TROY — The Troy City Council recently approved multiple contracts related to landscape improvements around Interstate 75 and Big Beaver Road.

Approval was unanimous at the June 9 meeting, in which the council awarded a contract for nearly $1.8 million to Warren Contractors & Developers, Inc, for work on the upper embankment of the project area.

The council also awarded a contract for an estimated $225,000 to OHM Advisors, a firm that will handle matters such as construction administration and observation, layout/staking and materials testing.

The planned improvements include fresh landscaping along the upper embankments of the I-75 on/off ramps at Big Beaver Road, placing additional stone and trees for aesthetics while improving irrigation systems and lighting infrastructure.

Kurt Bovensiep, Troy’s public works director, said the planners were careful to make sure both roads benefitted, “(and) not just the I-75 experience with those landscape improvements,” adding that the designers “really focused those landscape improvements on Big Beaver itself.”

In recent years, the Troy Downtown Development Authority had approved a contract with OHM Advisors, based in Livonia, to begin efforts redesigning the district’s landscaping, and with Warren Contractors & Development, based in Shelby Township, to handle the project work.

According to an item attached to the agenda packet for the June 9 City Council meeting, there were some setbacks along the way — “the result of unexpected permitting issues through (the Michigan Department of Transportation) and the (Federal Highway Administration),” it read.

“Additionally, there was significant staff time used to determine solutions for the contaminated groundwater under the viaduct,” the report noted.

At press time, work was expected to begin next month, with most of it estimated to be complete within the calendar year, and the full project finished by May 2026.

For more information, visit troymi.gov.