Kruppe reinstated as Hazel Park superintendent

By: Andy Kozlowski | Madison-Park News | Published May 19, 2025 | Updated May 20, 2025 8:34am

The Hazel Park Public Schools Board of Education voted to reinstate Kruppe at its meeting May 15. Screen capture taken from Hazel Park Public Schools website

HAZEL PARK — Earlier this year, the Hazel Park Public Schools Board of Education placed the district’s superintendent, Amy Kruppe, on non-disciplinary paid administrative leave, pending an investigation into alleged board policy violations. Now, after 107 days, Kruppe has been reinstated.

The reason why she was investigated in the first place remains unclear. On May 18, an open letter issued by Kruppe’s attorney, Heidi Sharp, criticized the board’s handling of the situation, alleging violations of the Open Meetings Act, and describing ongoing measures against Kruppe as inappropriate.

The original board decision to put Kruppe on leave was made by a 7-0 vote Jan. 27. At a subsequent meeting Feb. 3, the board appointed Catherine Cost — a former superintendent of the Wyandotte Public Schools — to serve as the interim superintendent for Hazel Park Public Schools.

The board then unanimously voted to reinstate Kruppe at its meeting May 15, with a catch: She will not be allowed to attend the district’s upcoming graduation ceremonies.

“This action constitutes a violation of her constitutional rights, the Open Meetings Act, and must immediately be remedied,” stated Sharp in her letter.

“Considering that Dr. Kruppe still has never been told what she is being punished for or what, if any, complaints were made against her, this action has no basis,” Sharp continued. “The harm to Dr. Kruppe in keeping her from graduation is extremely significant. She has been with the district for 10 years — meaning for some of the students graduating, she has been their superintendent for their entire school career.”

Sharp said that the manner in which this decision was made also violated the Opening Meetings Act — a public law requiring school districts and other public entities to make their business open to the public, with exceptions only in limited circumstances.

Sharp noted how during the May 15 meeting, the board motioned to go into a closed session on the basis of “attorney-client privilege,” and how over the course of two hours, they allegedly discussed the investigation that was conducted and Kruppe’s performance as superintendent.

Kruppe’s attorney was reportedly contacted by a representative of the district asking if Kruppe would be willing to resign in lieu of a partial payout of her contract. Sharp said this was an improper use of the exception to the Open Meetings Act.

“The law does not authorize a public body to hold a closed session for the purpose of receiving an oral legal opinion, because oral opinions are not within the definition of ‘public records,’” Sharp stated. “This means that using a closed session to discuss how to end the superintendent’s contract under false pretenses is a violation of the Open Meetings Act.”

Sharp noted that no reason was given for the reinstatement following the board’s closed session, and that the board voted immediately after returning from closed session, suggesting the board members had already worked out their decision in private.

“Because decisions were reached during the closed session, it is an additional violation of the Open Meetings Act, and she can seek injunctive relief to remedy the violation,” Sharp stated.

Regarding the decision to bar Kruppe from graduation ceremonies, Sharp added, “Dr. Kruppe cannot be punished without due process. … Since the Board clearly recognizes that the decision to keep her from graduation is a punishment or impairment of her position, it is an adverse action.”

At press time May 20, Beverly Hinton, president of the board, issued a statement in which she noted that Kruppe’s exact return date will be determined in the coming weeks, on or before June 30.

The letter also elaborated on the board’s approach.

“The Board understands that Dr. Kruppe’s placement on non-disciplinary, paid administrative leave was a tough decision, but it was made for several reasons,” the statement reads.

“First, the non-disciplinary, paid administrative leave was issued to allow the Allen Law Group, P.C. to perform a thorough fact-finding investigation regarding concerns that were brought to the attention of the Board. Second, the Board approved non-disciplinary, paid administrative leave because it wanted to protect Dr. Kruppe against any potential claims that Dr. Kruppe or anyone else on her behalf unduly influenced the fact-finding process.

“The Allen Law Group, P.C. has completed its fact-finding investigation and submitted its findings to Dr. Kruppe. The Board reviewed the findings and will address the findings with Dr. Kruppe through disciplinary action, along with a Plan of Assistance to improve some performance deficiencies that were found during the fact-finding process,” the statement continued. “In addition, the Board will implement another measure that will further support Dr. Kruppe’s team for the 2025-26 school year.”

The statement concluded, “While this process has been challenging, the Board has received answers concerning longstanding concerns, and is now prepared to move forward with Dr. Kruppe as the superintendent for the 2025-26 school year.”

Call Staff Writer Andy Kozlowski at (586) 498-1046.