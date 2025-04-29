Kiwanis Club creates Ray Weingartz Award to honor his legacy

By: Kara Szymanski | Shelby-Utica News | Published April 29, 2025

The Kiwanis Club of Utica-Shelby Township created an award to honor the late Ray Weingartz. Photo provided by Theresa Farmer

SHELBY TOWNSHIP — The Kiwanis Club of Utica-Shelby Township has created an award to honor the late Ray Weingartz.

The Ray Weingartz Award celebrates the legacy of the business leader, philanthropist and dedicated Kiwanian who lived his life in service to others. The award recognizes individuals whose generosity, leadership and dedication exemplify Ray Weingartz’s values and contribute meaningfully to the community.

“Ray Weingartz exemplified the ideals of service, integrity, and community leadership. Guided by his unwavering faith, Ray built a business that was not only successful but also deeply rooted in his values of serving others and glorifying God. His dedication to excellence and his belief in hard work and honesty made him a respected leader in his industry and a mentor to many. Ray believed that a business could thrive while prioritizing integrity, supporting its employees, serving its customers, and giving back to the community. This vision became the cornerstone of his life’s work.

“Ray’s philanthropic efforts were as remarkable as his business accomplishments. He saw himself as a steward of the blessings he had received and worked tirelessly to share them with those in need. From providing financial support to build wells in Africa to lending his expertise to charitable organizations, Ray’s generosity knew no bounds. His legacy of service continues through his involvement in organizations such as the Knights of Columbus, Kiwanis, and numerous Catholic and community boards. The Ray Weingartz Award honors his enduring commitment to faith, family, and community by celebrating those who, like Ray, lead with purpose and serve selflessly,” the Kiwanis Club of Utica-Shelby Township states on its website.

Rob Peterson, past president and board member, said it was important for the club to find a way to honor Weingartz.

“Ray was one of the most generous, philanthropic, and caring individuals in our club’s history. We found it fitting to create an award in his name in which the proceeds benefited the Kiwanis mission of improving the world one child and one community at a time. The money raised will go directly to the Kiwanis Club of Utica, MI Foundation and be allocated towards our Four Pillars of Mental Health, Service Leadership, Hunger and Literacy,” he said.

The cost of the award is $1,000, whether it is for an individual or a corporation. People can nominate others and give it to them or receive it themselves.

Past recipients are honored on two master plaques — one displayed at the club’s weekly meeting location and the other at the Weingartz Corporate Headquarters.

Each recipient of the Ray Weingartz Award will receive a custom plaque inscribed with their name and the month and year of recognition.

Dan Weingartz, Ray’s son, said their family is very honored to have this award named after his dad.

“He loved both the mission and the fellowship in the Kiwanis Club of Utica. He worked with the club to do a lot of great work in the community and throughout the world. It was extraordinarily kind of the current members of the Kiwanis Club to remember his legacy with this honor. We will proudly display the plaque with those who have earned the award at our store in Utica,” he said.

For more information on the award, visit www.uticashelbykiwanis.org/ray-weingartz-award.