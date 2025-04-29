ITC development on hold again

By: Nick Powers | Fraser-Clinton Chronicle | Published April 29, 2025

CLINTON TOWNSHIP — The long-developing 80-acre International Transmission Company development along 19 Mile Road has again been put on hold.

The item, which was set to be discussed at the Clinton Township Board of Trustees April 14 meeting, was deleted from the agenda.

Residents impacted by the powerline route turned out in opposition at the board’s Nov. 12, 2024 meeting. Since that time, the issue has appeared on the board’s agenda several times without a determination being made.

Representatives in favor of the development stress that it would provide increased power to Henry Ford Macomb Hospital. At previous meetings, ITC representatives have stood by the claim that the path for the powerlines is the best option available.

The item came up again at the insistence of Trustee Dan Kress in a letter of opposition to the project. At the board’s March 31 meeting, trustees again discussed the matter and pushed it to April 14. The board’s next meeting is April 28.

A letter from the board to Macomb Community College Trustees dated April 15 suggests that an alternate route along Dalcoma Drive is preferable to the one advocated by ITC. The letter alleges that this was the first route ITC proposed and that the hospital was in favor of it. The college protested due to wetlands in the area. The letter states these assertions were overstated and that the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has agreed to consider mitigation efforts if necessary. The letter details other perceived conflicts, but states that the opposition came down to “aesthetics.”