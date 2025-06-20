Intoxication charges dismissed for former school administrators

Pictured from left to right, Macomb County Assistant Prosecutor Christopher Urban, attorney Camilla Barkovic, defendant Amanda Carroll, attorney William Barnwell and defendent Hollie Stange listen to Warren 37th District Court Judge John Chmura June 18.

Photo by Maria Allard

By: Maria Allard | Warren Weekly | Published June 20, 2025

WARREN — While the case isn’t over for two former Fitzgerald Public Schools administrators who were arrested in December, they are facing fewer charges.

On June 18 in Warren’s 37th District Court before Judge John Chmura, the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office dropped the operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated charges against former Superintendent Hollie Stange and former Food Services Director Amanda Carroll. The charge is a 93-day misdemeanor.

A charge against Carroll, 39, for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with an occupant less than 16 years old, a one-year misdemeanor, also was dismissed.

However, both women face a possession of marijuana on school grounds charge, a two-year felony. The possession of a weapon charge in a weapon-free zone, a 93-day misdemeanor, for Stange, 39, remains.

“After a thorough review and evidentiary reasons, the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office dismissed without prejudice the Operating While Intoxicated charges against both women to focus its resources on the most serious and provable offenses,” according to a press release from Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido. “If additional evidence is discovered to bolster the Operating While Intoxicated charges, they may be reissued.”

Macomb County Assistant Prosecutor Christopher Urban was in court and ready to proceed with a preliminary exam for both defendants to see if they should be bound over to Macomb County Circuit Court. However, the hearing was adjourned to allow the defendants’ attorneys to present their motion on an issue of law at a later date.

Stange was in court with her attorney, William Barnwell. Attorney Camilla Barkovic represented Carroll. When asked why she thought the Prosecutor’s Office dropped some of the charges, Barkovic responded, “They could not substantiate them.”

“There was insufficient evidence of the operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated charges and I agree with the dismissal,” Barnwell said. “We are pleased with where they stand with this case.”

Stange and Carroll were arrested during separate traffic stops Dec. 20, 2024, for allegedly smoking marijuana near school grounds and driving while under the influence of drugs. It is alleged that Stange and Carroll were in Carroll’s vehicle smoking marijuana Dec. 20 at a plaza near the corner of Nine Mile and Ryan roads, within 1,000 feet of school grounds.

They left in separate vehicles. Warren police officers conducted a traffic stop on Stange’s vehicle and alleged she was under the influence of marijuana. A traffic stop also was conducted by Warren officers on Carroll’s vehicle and it was determined that she was allegedly under the influence.

As part of their bond, neither Stange nor Carroll were allowed to be on Fitzgerald Public Schools property. That restriction was lifted June 18 when both defense attorneys informed Chmura that they both have students who attend schools in the district.

The next court date will be for a motion hearing Aug. 14.

“We are confident that a conviction on the remaining charges will be secured and that justice will be served,” Lucido said in a prepared statement.

Retired Fitzgerald Public Schools Superintendent Laurie Fournier has been serving as interim superintendent since the arrests. School officials are currently conducting a superintendent search. A timeline has been posted on the district’s website at fitz.k12.mi.us.

According to the timeline, the application deadline is 4 p.m. July 7. The deadline for the selection of candidates to interview is July 14. The first round of interviews is scheduled for July 26, and the second round of interviews/first opportunity for the board selection of a new superintendent is Aug. 2. The second opportunity for board selection is Aug. 11 with an Aug. 12 start date.