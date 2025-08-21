Inclusive play area planned for Boulan Park

Funding is in place for the installation of a new inclusive playscape at Boulan Park in Troy.

File photo by Patricia O’Blenes

By: Sarah Wright | Troy Times | Published August 21, 2025

TROY — The Troy City Council unanimously approved a $250,000 grant agreement with Oakland County Parks Aug. 11, part of plans for an inclusive play area at Boulan Park.

The park is located at 3671 Crooks Road. According to Troy’s website, the park currently features three ball diamonds, eight lighted tennis courts, five soccer fields, two volleyball courts, two barrier-free play structures, and a 1.25-mile paved walking path, as well as two picnic shelters, restrooms and a concession stand, with parking for 451 vehicles.

The renovation will make the park more accessible for people of all ability levels.

“I think it’s proven that you can tell you have a good project when people just want to give you money,” said Kurt Bovensiep, director of Troy Public Works.

Officials have been searching for additional funding opportunities after the council approved the use of a Community Development Block Grant to begin construction of the project.

The proposed improvements were divided into seven phases and include the replacement of existing play structures, pathways, fencing, landscaping, and a comfort station.

In April 2025, council members unanimously approved the purchase and installation of an inclusive play structure from Landscape Structures for an estimated price of roughly $630,750.

Also in 2024, Oakland County residents approved a millage for Oakland County Parks, which is also contributing to the project at Boulan Park, as well as other sites across the county.

A $250,000 grant from Oakland County Parks will fund the second phase of the project, which will include pathways, fencing, and a picnic area within the space.

This funding will also help prepare the project for the third phase, which will replace the second play structure at an estimated cost of $500,000.

The council will consider potential contractors for the second phase later this fall.

“I’m pretty excited that we are beginning to get money to complete the project,” said Troy City Councilmember Hirak Chanda. “I know (it’s) a long way to go. It’s seven phases, but at least phase two is good.”

Installation is expected to begin in the spring. For more information, visit troymi.gov.