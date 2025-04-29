Inclusive park play structure planned for Boulan Park

Boulan Park could soon see a new inclusive play structure, along with additional amenities to the park area.

Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

By: Sarah Wright | Troy Times | Published April 29, 2025

TROY — A contract for the purchase and installation of a play structure and associated amenities for Boulan Park was unanimously approved by Troy City Council members at a council meeting April 21. A budget amendment associated with the item was also approved.

Previously, the city of Troy partnered with Oakland County to consider different ways to utilize funds from the Community Development Block Grant, or CDBG — a federal program available through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, as Troy is a subrecipient of the funds through Oakland County.

“The proposed project at Boulan Park to replace the current play structure equipment to create an inclusive space for children was accepted by Oakland County as an eligible project,” the agenda item from City Council’s April 21 meeting packet states. “The project includes the design and construction of a new play structure that accommodates children of all abilities, ensuring that all kids can participate in active play. Plans include creating an all-inclusive restroom to support individuals with differing abilities where children can be accompanied by an adult for assistance.”

City staff and the design consultant, Anderson, Eckstein & Westrick, Inc. — AEW — met with a group from The Arc of Oakland County to discuss different inclusive design options for the park, such as a large play structure with an internal system for people with mobility concerns to pull themselves up, smaller structures, and a wheelchair charging station. This is a multiyear project that will be completed in different phases, starting with the large play structure, which includes putting fencing around it.

According to its website, The Arc of Oakland County “promotes and protects the human rights of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and actively supports their full inclusion and participation in the community.”

“We’ve gone through a lot of different ideas,” Troy Public Works Director Kurt Bovensiep said at the meeting. “We’ve attempted to do a lot of different things since 2018. I think we landed finally on something successful, although with HUD funding there’s always a curveball. There was curveballs with this one as well, but I think we’re finally there.”

The council approved the contract for the purchase and installation of the play structure and associated amenities from Landscape Structures, based in Delano, Minnesota, via a cooperative purchasing contract with Sourcewell, also based in Minnesota. The estimated total amount is $630,749.40. A budget amendment for the same amount to the Community Development Block Grant fund and capital fund was also approved.

“After the first phase, the City of Troy intends to apply for CDBG funds to continue the growth of the inclusive park, including improving the restrooms. Historically, we have been awarded $125,000 annually for these types of projects,” the agenda item states.

In terms of a timeline for this phase of the project, it is expected that it will take a few months to manufacture and install the structure.

“This is phenomenal,” Troy City Council member David Hamilton said. “I don’t think we have a play structure that comes even close to this. I shared it to my daughter, Victoria, and she gave her approval.”

For more information, visit troymi.gov.