Ice dance partners from Grosse Pointe Farms and Ukraine make Olympics push

By: Scott Bentley | C&G Newspapers | Published April 1, 2025

GROSSE POINTE FARMS/NOVI — Emilea Zingas and Vadym Kolesnik make up one of the most promising ice dance teams in the country, as the duo training in Novi aims to make the 2026 Olympics.

U.S. Figure Skating has taken notice of the two skaters after a successful season this year and the potential for another successful season after this one.

“Overall, just a good season for us. A lot of positives and a lot of learning,” said Zingas, who is from Grosse Pointe Farms. “Hopefully, that will take us in a good direction for next season.”

The team has been on a fantastic run over the last two years, and after consistent top-five finishes at events like the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships, the U.S. Figure Skating Championships and the Warsaw Cup, they are looking ahead to the next two years.

“We’re on the short list for making that Olympic team,” Zingas said. “We’ve proven ourselves as a top contender. So right now, it’s just about us having really good material for next season.”

Kolesnik is from Kharkiv, Ukraine, and moved to Novi about eight years ago for training. Eventually, he found his perfect skating partner.

“I was searching for a partner for quite a bit of time after my successful junior career,” Kolesnik said. “I got a call from coach Igor (Shpilband). ... He said, ‘But she’s a singles skater.’ ... And I said I was looking forward to it.”

After almost 16 years of skating by herself, Zingas made the transition to skating with Kolesnik and never looked back.

“I had no prior experience in ice dance,” Zingas said. “So, (we) were kind of an underdog in ice dance. … Definitely a shock to most of the community.”

The duo is not an underdog anymore. The team is ranked 11th in the world, according to Zingas, which puts them as the third-highest-ranked team in the U.S.

“(The U.S.) sends three teams to the Olympics,” Zingas said. “If we continue to put in the work to establish ourselves as that No. 2 or 3 team in the U.S., I think we have a great chance of making it.”

If they do make it, they’ll be representing metro Detroit and Novi on a national stage.

“I moved about eight years ago to Novi and I’ve been in love with it ever since,” Kolesnik said. “And I’ve been to so many Olympic camps (here) because our coach (Shpilband) is extremely famous. He basically built U.S. Ice Dance from the ground up.”

In fact, two of the most notable camps in the sport are out of Novi and Canton, as the sport has found a gold mine in Michigan.

“I actually think Michigan is one of the epicenters of ice dance,” Zingas said. “Some of our biggest competitors are training just 30 minutes away. I think it’s really special.”

It also goes beyond just the Olympic training programs offered across the Detroit area. Sports played on the ice are ingrained in the community from a young age.

“I grew up on the ice. That was just something I think just everyone (in the area) learned when they were a kid,” Zingas said. “I feel encouraged when we go to the rink and are able to coach young kids and see the popularity of the sport is growing. It’s definitely special being from Grosse Pointe.”

The two have dedicated their lives to this sport. Kolesnik recently received his master’s degree and Zingas is a neuroscience major at Wayne State University, all while traveling the world and performing at the highest level.

“For most people, they would call this a job,” Kolesnik said. “You go in there from 7 (a.m.) to 3 (p.m.) and do your best every single day. … Emi has been doing a lot on and off the ice.”

Ultimately, the tandem is in a great position to represent Novi, the Grosse Pointes and the state of Michigan in the Olympics in 2026.

“I think U.S. Figure Skating is starting to recognize that maybe we show some promise,” Zingas said. “I’m so passionate about it and I think I can speak for both of us when I say that.”