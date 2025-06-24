Huntington Woods to host Fourth of July celebration for 54th year

Huntington Woods’ Fourth of July celebration will kick off June 28 with a weeklong list of events.

File photo by Erin Sanchez

By: Mike Koury | Woodward Talk | Published June 24, 2025

Advertisement

HUNTINGTON WOODS — The city of Huntington Woods’ annual Fourth of July festivities will begin this upcoming weekend.

Huntington Woods will be holding its 54th annual Fourth of July celebration with a plethora of events starting on Saturday, June 28, and ending on Friday, July 4.

“I just love that Huntington Woods sticks around for the Fourth of July,” Recreation Director Tracy Shanley said. “We do weeklong events for the community and everybody participates. There’s something for everybody. It’s just a total blast that not only I get to work these events, but I also get to celebrate the Fourth of July with an awesome community.”

The events will start June 28 with a pancake breakfast from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the Gillham Recreation Center and a Float a Boat competition at 9:30 a.m. at the Aquatics Club, where contestants build a boat from cardboard, plastic containers and duct tape.

On June 29, the Run, Walk, Boom event will be held, featuring a milelong run/walk at 8:15 a.m. and a 5K run/walk at 8:45 a.m.

The following day, on June 30, a boxed lunch for residents ages 60 and older will take place from noon to 1:45 p.m. at Hassig Senior Park near 11 Mile and Scotia roads. At 5:30 p.m., a scavenger hunt will take place at the Recreation Center.

A baby showcase will be at 6 p.m. July 1 at the Recreation Center, where neighbors with children can get together. Patriotic attire is recommended and there will be door prizes, including two winners who will ride in the Fourth of July parade.

On July 2, games and races will start at 5:30 p.m. at Burton Field. Events will include pie eating, water balloon toss, the adult egg toss, sack races and tug-of-war.

On July 3, there will be a pet pageant at 6:30 p.m. at the kiwi tent at Burton Field. People can bring their family pets — dogs, cats, birds, guinea pigs, turtles, etc. — and costumes are welcome for the pets.

The big day, the Fourth of July, will start with the bake off at 9 a.m, where contestants will bring their baked goods to the contest at Scotia Park. The city’s parade will follow at 10 a.m. and then the hot dog roast, speeches and awards will take place at 11 a.m. at Scotia Park. A park concert will begin at 7 p.m. at Scotia Park and then the fireworks will start at 10:05 p.m. at Rackham Golf Course.

The parade route will start at York and Salem roads, move through the neighborhood and end at Lincoln Drive and Scotia Road.

Shanley said one of her favorite events of the week is the pet pageant. She’s also excited that the bake off is coming back this year, as it’s been absent since before COVID.

“We decided it was time to bring that back,” she said. “That’s been a popular event for the community, so we’re really excited that we’re going to have that again.

City Commissioner Jules Olsman said the parade, for him, is the most enjoyable event of the week.

“It’s very old fashioned and people really enjoy the whole idea of it and seeing all their neighbors,” he said. “And we get residents that have been moved out of the city for a long time who come back just for the parade. So, it’s really a very special day for the city.”

Anyone with questions can contact the Huntington Woods Recreation Department at hwrec@hwmi.org or by calling (248) 541-3030. To register for any event, visit recreation.hwmi.org/default.aspx and click “Special Events” under the “Register Now” tab.