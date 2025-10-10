Home invasions reported in multiple jurisdictions

A chase spanning multiple jurisdictions crossed over the St. Clair Shores Golf Course, resulting in around $10,000 in damage on Oct. 6.

By: Alyssa Ochss | C&G Newspapers | Published October 10, 2025

MACOMB COUNTY — A Port Huron man is facing a 13-count warrant in relation to several home invasions across multiple jurisdictions that occurred on Oct. 6.

At a press conference on Oct. 9, Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham laid out the string of events leading to Thomas Tackett’s arrest.

Authorities were first notified of Tackett’s presence by a concerned resident who spotted him drinking out of their garden hose at around 12:32 p.m. in Harrison Township. When a deputy approached him, Tackett stated he was homeless and thirsty. Tackett had a backpack on at the time. The deputy offered him a ride, which he declined stating he could walk.

About 10 minutes later, a deputy was reportedly notified by a citizen who said his house was broken into and his handgun was stolen.

“The original deputy that contacted this individual said, ‘Hey, this must be our suspect. He was walking in this direction,’” Wickersham said. “Other deputies went to this area at 16 Mile (Road) and Prentiss (Street) where they saw the individual.”

Wickersham went on to say the deputies made contact with him and tried to pat him down. Tackett reportedly fled on foot, eluding them before making contact with another individual.

“(He) indicated he was armed and carjacked his 2023 Ford Expedition,” Wickersham said of the encounter.

Tackett reportedly drove onto 16 Mile, crossing over the median and onto Beamer Street, traveling at a high rate of speed. Deputies tried to pursue him but lost sight of him due to the dust in the air.

Tackett traveled southbound on Jefferson Avenue, and the department contacted the Southeast Regional Emergency Services Authority.

“Communication between all agencies began,” Wickersham said.

With the help of homeowners, the St. Clair Shores Police Department picked him up on Elmira Street where Tackett allegedly tried to carjack another individual in St. Clair Shores. Shortly after, SERESA received a report from a homeowner saying Tackett tried to break in. The homeowner reportedly fired two shots at Tackett when he allegedly broke down the door, but him. Tackett reportedly got back into the vehicle and St. Clair Shores officers chased him onto the St. Clair Shores Golf Course, resulting in around $10,000 in damage.

He reportedly drove onto Harper Avenue northbound where St. Clair Shores officers terminated their chase and Clinton Township officers picked it up.

“They started to pursue him at a high rate of speed through Clinton Township, through the city of Mount Clemens, northbound on Gratiot (Avenue,)” Wickersham said.

Tackett traveled eastbound on Hall Road and onto Interstate 94, driving westbound in the eastbound lanes on the shoulder. The chase was called off by Clinton Township police due to the danger.

Tackett eventually left the highway onto Crocker Boulevard and fled left on foot toward the area of Bon Heur Street in Harrison Township. He was reportedly unsuccessful at gaining entry to three homes in the area but allegedly got into a home and demanded the homeowner’s vehicle keys. According to investigators, that led to a scuffle and Tackett allegedly stabbed the homeowner with a fork.

Tackett the allegedly broke into another home where he demanded the homeowner’s keys, was threatened with a gun and fled. As he left that house, he was apprehended and taken into custody.

Wickersham said Tackett didn’t care about property or life in the chase.

The chase lasted around 40 minutes and crossed over three jurisdictions, causing the L’Anse Creuse Public Schools system to go on lockdown.

Investigators said Tackett has a lengthy criminal history dating back to 1995. He was released in June for previous charges in 2017 and 2018.

He is now facing charges including fleeing and eluding, home invasion, and assault with a dangerous weapon. The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office announced the charges on Oct. 8.

“I think in this incident, everyone came together, everyone did what they were supposed to do, what they were trained to do,” Wickersham said.