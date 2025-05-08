‘Hockey Doc’ receives prison sentence of 10-25 years

By: Gena Johnson | C&G Newspapers | Published May 8, 2025

OAKLAND COUNTY — A Farmington man with a urology practice in West Bloomfield has been sentenced to 10-25 years in prison after pleading no contest to 28 counts that include criminal sexual conduct and sexual abuse.

Zvi Levran, 68, was sentenced in Oakland County Circuit Court by Judge Jasmine Poles on April 29. Levran was known locally as the “Hockey Doc” for his treatment of players on numerous youth hockey teams across Oakland County.

Levran was first taken into custody in November 2022. Most of his victims were boys and young men; however, there was at least one young woman abused by Levran.

Three of Levran’s victims made impact statements to the judge about the trauma they endured at the hands of Levran before the sentencing.

Poles exceeded the sentencing guidelines and gave Levran the maximum sentence under Michigan law on nearly all charges, according to the Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald in a written release.

Poles characterized Levran’s behavior as “sociopathic” and found him “unrepentant” as she delivered the sentence, according to the prosecutor’s release.

The highest charges were the 10 counts of criminal sexual assault in the third degree, with each count punishable by up to 15 years in prison, according to McDonald in a previous statement.

These charges are more serious than the charges of criminal sexual assault in the second and fourth degrees because criminal sexual assault in the third degree involves penetration while the second and fourth degrees do not, according to the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office.

The other charges include two counts of criminal sexual conduct in the second degree, along with 12 counts of criminal sexual conduct in the fourth degree, and a range of child sexually abusive charges.

Jonathan Jones is the attorney representing Levran. He explained the sentencing range.

“Whenever you are sentenced on a felony, there has to be an indeterminate amount (of time) set,” Jones said. “The 10 (years) represents the minimum you have to do, or to be eligible for parole. The larger number (25 years in this case) is the max you can be held, which is set by statute.”

Levran will receive various amounts of jail credit, according to Jones, because the charges did not arrive all at once.

“On the oldest cases, he got 888 days credit. On other cases, he got 749 days credit. And on the most recent or newest cases, I believe he got 208 days credit,” Jones said.

The sentences will be served concurrently, according to Jones. Levran was not surprised with the number of years he was sentenced.

“What we bargained for put us in a range where we knew that this was likely to happen,” Jones said. “It started off as a life (sentence), and we certainly wanted to avoid that. As Judge Poles said yesterday, if she could, she would have given him three life sentences.”

According to Jones, this has been a time-consuming journey for everyone involved.

“I hope the victims can all find peace, and get better, and the pain dissipates minimally, if not go away,” Jones said. “This is what we had worked toward.”

The Oakland County prosecutor expressed her view on Levran.

“Zvi Levran exploited his position as a trusted caregiver to abuse patients, including children. He now will be made to account for his crimes,” McDonald said in a written statement. “It’s never easy for sexual abuse victims to tell their stories. The courage of the victims who came forward against Levran helped prevent this predator from abusing future victims. Our community is safer because of their bravery.”

Those experiencing abuse can make an anonymous report or seek support by calling the National Sexual Assault Hotline at (800) 656-4673. The hotline is available 24/7.