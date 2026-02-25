Historian under investigation for comments directed at Trump

Wesley Arnold, 83, of Warren, said he was visited by United States Secret Service agents Feb. 25 who searched his home and asked questions after remarks he made at the Warren City Council meeting.

Screenshot taken from Warren City Council meeting broadcast

By: Maria Allard | Warren Weekly | Published February 25, 2026

WARREN — Local historian and retired Macomb Community College professor Wesley Arnold could be in trouble for comments he made at the Feb. 24 Warren City Council meeting.

During the meeting’s segment set aside for audience participation, Arnold made a remark about shooting President Donald Trump. He later attempted to clarify the comment by saying he wasn’t going to assassinate the commander-in-chief, but rather “shoot a picture of the president of the United States” with his new camera.

Arnold, 83, was addressing the City Council about the Amazon Prime store in Hazel Park using drones to deliver packages locally. The Warren resident had purchased a new camera with a telephoto lens, but didn’t want it delivered by drone.

“I ordered a high-powered ATL 36X arriving shortly, which I hope to actually use to shoot the president of the United States. I’m not kidding,” Arnold said while at the podium. “This is a very high, powerful item. It’s great for a headshot at a distance. I didn’t want it to be delivered by drone because I wouldn’t want something like that to be in the wrong hands.”

Arnold’s comments came on the same evening that Trump gave his State of the Union address.

“He came up after the meeting to clarify he was referring to a camera lens. I think Mr. Arnold was trying to be a bit cheeky and clever in his rhetoric,” Warren City Council President Angela Rogensues said. “He was making a joke. That’s not something to be joking about.”

Arnold did not threaten anyone present at the meeting, but Warren Police — always present at the City Council meetings — spoke with Arnold after the meeting.

“My personal opinion is that it was a very poor joke,” Rogensues said. “You can’t say you’re going to shoot the president without some inquiry.”

Warren Police Lt. John Gajewski confirmed that police spoke to Arnold after the meeting about his comments. Gajewski said a police report was filed on the matter and that Warren police contacted its federal partners with the information for further review.

“Threatening to shoot the president is a serious offense and could result in federal charges,” Gajewski said. “It wasn’t brushed under the rug and not assumed to be a joke. It is very much an open and active investigation.”

Reached for comment Feb. 25, Arnold said that he has been advising the City Council about drones. Arnold said he was almost out of time to speak at the meeting when he brought up his new camera lens. His comments were made toward the end of the meeting.

According to the city's website, Arnold serves on the Warren Historical Commission.

“I wanted to illustrate taking a picture of something when you can’t get close, like taking a headshot from a distance,” he said. “This is a very useful tool.”

But because of the 3-minute time limit during the public hearing, Arnold said, “I tried to cut my words and I blew it.”

“I do not support killing people. I do not advocate assassinating our public officials. I have no intent, absolutely no intent of shooting the president,” he said. “I don’t particularly like Mr. Trump. He’s done some lousy things. He’s done some good things.”

Arnold said that in the United States, “We have a peaceful revolution,” every four years, referring to our presidential elections. Arnold said agents with the United States Secret Service visited his house Feb. 25 for “over an hour.” They asked him many questions and searched the house.

William Shink, a special agent in charge of the Detroit Field Office for the Secret Service, said the Secret Service is aware of the comments Arnold made, but could not confirm if they visited his house or if the matter was under investigation.

“We do not comment on protective intelligence matters,” Shink said.

Call Staff Writer Maria Allard at (586) 498-1045.