Hip-hop showcase calls attention to final week of art exhibit

Southfield-based music artist Khalfani performs on March 27. He was one of two performers for “Hip Hop Expansion.”

Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

By: McKenna Golat | Southfield Sun | Published April 7, 2026

Ojibwe hip-hop artist Thomas X performs in the Rivera Court. Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

Konstance Patton Ke-nee-go-keshek talks about Anishinaabe culture and its ties to rap music. Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

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SOUTHFIELD/DETROIT — “Hip Hop Expansion” on March 27 at the Detroit Institute of Arts celebrated the museum’s exhibit “Contemporary Anishinaabe Art: A Continuation” with music, lights and cultural exchange.

“Hip Hop Expansion” was born out of a conversation between Red Lake Nation artist Jonathan Thunder, Ojibwe hip-hop artist Thomas X, Detroit-based artist Konstance Patton Ke-nee-go-keshek and Southfield-based hip-hop artist Khalfani on how hip-hop, an artform born out of the expression of the Black experience, also speaks to the social and political experiences of Native Americans.

With Thunder and Patton Ke-nee-go-keshek having pieces within “Contemporary Anishinaabe Art: A Continuation,” the music showcase was an outlet to not only explore that shared experience, but to also highlight the artwork created by Native American artists.

The music showcase featured projections of animated artwork created by Thunder and Patton Ke-nee-go-keshek, as well as rap performances by Khalfani and Thomas X.

Patton Ke-nee-go-keshek said that she had always wanted to contribute to Detroit in great, artistic ways. She said it’s like a dream to see “Hip Hop Expansion” come together.

“Hip-hop is the grounding force of my life,” she said. “It’s what we did when we were younger: going to shows and seeing the art. Now, we’re making the art together.”

Patton Ke-nee-go-keshek said the intersection between the two cultures is rooted in resources and camaraderie. She said both the Black and the Indigenous communities still struggle with a lack of resources, education and the loss of culture. As for camaraderie, she said both communities constantly show up for their people and are family oriented.

Khalfani said hip-hop is pivotal to metro Detroit’s culture. He said the goal of the music showcase was to illustrate the shared love of the artform.

“Hip-hop is rooted in resilience, revival, attitude and bravery,” Khalfani said. “In truth, hip-hop is a through line for both of our communities.”

Thunder said the Black and Indigenous communities have a lot of common ground and that “Hip Hop Expansion” showcases it. He said he really identified with the messages in hip-hop music as he was growing up in the 1980s and ’90s.

“I heard these messages that made me think about growing up in Minneapolis and being from the rez,” Thunder said. “Some of the performers from that time period were articulating their sociopolitical stances.”

Thunder said hip-hop influenced his art as he was coming into his own and made him realize he could create his own messages, too. He said he really respects hip-hop artists and their craft.

The Detroit Institute of Arts is located at 5200 Woodward Ave.