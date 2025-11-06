Hazel Park Police continue to investigate series of thefts

By: Andy Kozlowski | Madison-Park News | Published November 6, 2025

HAZEL PARK — Authorities in Hazel Park are working to piece together five break-ins at vacant properties that occurred around town last month. They’re also urging property owners to secure any unoccupied homes and encouraging the public to be vigilant about suspicious activity.

The first wave of break-ins occurred sometime between Oct. 16 and Oct. 21 when an unknown person or persons entered three vacant homes listed for rent and stole appliances.

The homes were in the 23000 block of Vance Avenue, the 300 block of Chestnut Avenue and the 23300 block of Hazelwood Avenue. In each case, entry into the home was gained by force through either a door or window. The stolen appliances included washers, dryers and refrigerators.

Two other break-ins appeared to have occurred sometime between Oct. 20 and Oct. 22, entering vacant homes, once again by force.

One home was in the 1100 block of East Hayes Avenue, where a new air conditioner, stove and refrigerator were stolen. The other was in the 1300 block of East Harry Avenue, where a stove and refrigerator were stolen.

“We believe the same people may be involved with these (crimes),” said Hazel Park Police Chief William Hamel.

He said the vacant buildings lacked security systems such as cameras or alarms.

“I would say (the stolen goods) were more like high-valued items that are large but easier to move when the home is vacant and persons are not expected to intervene,” Hamel said. “To the neighbors it just looks like someone is moving in or out.”

The chief recommends people managing vacant properties make a point to have someone routinely check on them. He also recommends installing video surveillance for continual recording and remote surveillance, as well as motion-based lights and lights that run on a timer, which makes thieves feel exposed and also makes them doubt whether the property is vacant.

As for red flags that neighbors can watch for, “Persons arriving at a home solely in a truck, with no one else waiting for them, and persons knocking on your door looking for someone you don’t know” are possible signs of suspicious activity, Hamel said.

If you know more about these crimes or others, call Hazel Park police at (248) 542-6161.